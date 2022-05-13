 clock menu more-arrow no yes
With its Pixel Watch and tablet, Google is getting serious about its own ecosystem

By Jon Porter

SIDS study shows the risks of science hype

By Nicole Wetsman

Vergecast: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Google I/O 2022

By Andrew Marino

Twitter CEO: ‘We need to be prepared for all scenarios’

By Jacob Kastrenakes

A court just blew up internet law because it thinks YouTube isn’t a website

By Adi Robertson

The Steam Deck finally has Windows audio drivers

By Sean Hollister

Apple is reportedly testing iPhones with USB-C

By Jay Peters

Major exchanges delist Terra stablecoin as price collapse continues

By Corin Faife

Bad end to a terra-ble week

PUBG: Battlegrounds is earning a lot more money after going free-to-play

By Jay Peters

Lego’s next batch of official unofficial sets go on sale May 17th, and you’ll want to be quick

By Sean Hollister

Anonymous bulletin board app Yik Yak is revealing its users’ exact locations

By Mia Sato

A new bundle of tabletop RPGs is raising money for reproductive rights

By Ash Parrish

Google’s AR translation glasses: it’s really not that simple

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto and Mitchell Clark

Real-life closed captions aren’t close

A cheaper Apple TV could be happening

By Alex Cranz
Go read this investigation searching for a long-lost female video game pioneer

By Ash Parrish

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is on sale for its lowest price ever at Best Buy

By Alice Newcome-Beill

The Nintendo Switch has now outsold the PS4 in the US

By Richard Lawler
Watch the first trailer for Zenless Zone Zero from the creators of Genshin Impact

By Andrew Webster
Filed under:

The Verge’s 2022 Spring Gift Guide

Fun gift ideas for friends, family, and even yourself

By Verge Staff

The playful Playdate gets serious as a personal organizer

By Andrew Webster
Peloton teases new rower at Homecoming event

By Victoria Song
In Resurrection’s first trailer Rebecca Hall is steadily losing her mind

By Andrew Webster
8

Sony WH-1000XM5 review: new design, new sound, new price

Sony’s latest noise-canceling headphones have a fresh look and iterative improvements

By Chris Welch
Twitter shares plummet as Musk raises new doubts about acquisition

By Russell Brandom
A Samsung.com ‘expert’ has been fired after speaking up about working for free

By Mitchell Clark
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’

By Jon Porter

Elon Musk isn’t happy about Twitter’s user numbers

Starlink now available to ship immediately in 32 countries

By Jon Porter
Twitter CEO pushes out top execs, freezes hiring

By Richard Lawler
Broadway theater installs IR camera system to catch audience members trying to record nude scenes

By Richard Lawler

Filed under:

The Verge’s 2022 Graduation Gift Guide

Congratulate your graduate with one of these great gifts

By Sheena Vasani
Apple reportedly gives retail managers anti-union scripts

By Mitchell Clark
Deathloop is the first game with AMD’s framerate boosting FSR 2.0, plus key accessibility options

By Sean Hollister

Apple TV Plus’ The Essex Serpent is a slow, tense drama with lots of great sweaters

By Andrew Webster
Meta even brings up the metaverse when rebranding its payment system

By Jay Peters

In the latest Halo episode, Master Chief does the Covenant

By Ash Parrish

EcoFlow Wave answers the question ‘do I need air conditioning outside?’

By Richard Lawler
Pixel by Pixel: how Google is trying to focus and ship the future

Making ambient computing happen is forcing Google to change how it does everything

By David Pierce
Stablecoins are struggling to survive the crypto crash

By Corin Faife

The great de-pegging

AT&T is about to get away with its bogus $1.99 ‘administrative fee’

By Sean Hollister
Honor Magic4 Pro review: hardware highs, software stumbles

By Jon Porter
Roku bundles its Pro voice remote and Ultra streaming box without raising the price

By Mitchell Clark
The Pixel 6A loses the A-series’ best feature

By Allison Johnson
Google’s biggest announcements at I/O 2022

All the Pixels

By Mitchell Clark
Alan Wake Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch this fall

By Jay Peters

Dune: Part II has found its emperor in Christopher Walken

By Charles Pulliam-Moore

Coinbase experiencing major outage as crypto prices plummet

By Russell Brandom
