Leap Motion's gesture control quest continues with the Leap Motion Controller 2

Leap Motion debuted in June 2012 with an impressively polished demo, but after its attention-getting debut, the company's path to market got quite a bit rockier. It had to woo partners on both the software and hardware side, while navigating an often unpredictable production process and at least one major delay.

Despite attracting big-name partners like Best Buy, Asus, and Corel, it wasn’t enough to convince users to sign on for a new way of controlling their computers in significant numbers.

However, in 2019 a merger turned the company into Ultraleap, and in 2023 it’s returning with the Leap Motion Controller 2. The Motion Controller 2 is a $139.99 device scheduled to start shipping this summer that’s 30 percent smaller than the original, despite including higher resolution cameras and an increased field of view for gesture control interaction with digital objects.