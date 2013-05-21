Leap Motion's gesture control quest continues with the Leap Motion Controller 2

Leap Motion debuted in June 2012 with an impressively polished demo, but after its attention-getting debut, the company's path to market got quite a bit rockier. It had to woo partners on both the software and hardware side, while navigating an often unpredictable production process and at least one major delay.
Despite attracting big-name partners like Best Buy, Asus, and Corel, it wasn’t enough to convince users to sign on for a new way of controlling their computers in significant numbers.
However, in 2019 a merger turned the company into Ultraleap, and in 2023 it’s returning with the Leap Motion Controller 2. The Motion Controller 2 is a $139.99 device scheduled to start shipping this summer that’s 30 percent smaller than the original, despite including higher resolution cameras and an increased field of view for gesture control interaction with digital objects.
TODAY, 10 minutes agoTen years later, here’s the second-generation Leap gesture controller.
The original $80 Leap gesture controller debuted so long ago that we compared it to the Kinect. However, unlike Microsoft’s Xbox accessory, Leap is still kicking.
Now known as Ultraleap after a 2019 merger, it’s showing off the Leap Motion Control 2 (via RoadtoVR) and retiring the old device. The new $139 unit will begin shipping this summer, and new Gemini software for it is coming to macOS — and with its positioning as a VR accessory, you can probably guess why that’s suddenly a priority.
Key improvements over the original Leap Motion Controller include higher resolution cameras, an increased field of view, and 25% lower power consumption, all in a 30% smaller package for optimum placement and convenience.
It is the most flexible camera ever developed by Ultraleap and is compatible across platforms and complimentary hardware including VR/MR/AR headsets, PCs, and holographic displays.
May 30, 2019
Leap Motion, the gesture startup reportedly almost acquired by Apple, sells to UK haptics company
That’s a fraction of Leap Motion’s $306 million valuation at the peak of its hype in 2013. But it’s similar to a figure that Apple supposedly discussed during a never-completed acquisition last year. The Journal reports that UltraHaptics will get Leap Motion’s patents and hire most of its staff, with the exception of CEO and co-founder Michael Buckwald, who will reportedly leave the company.
Apr 9, 2018
Leap Motion designed a $100 augmented reality headset with super-powerful hand tracking
Project North Star isn’t a new consumer headset, nor will Leap Motion be selling a version to developers at this point. Instead, the company is releasing the necessary hardware specifications and software under an open source license next week. “We hope that these designs will inspire a new generation of experimental AR systems that will shift the conversation from what an AR system should look like, to what an AR experience should feel like,” the company writes.
Feb 23, 2017
Qualcomm announces new VR headset, Leap Motion partnership, and accelerator program
The virtual reality development kit, as Qualcomm calls it, is a self-contained design built on the company’s Snapdragon 835 chip. It has a 2560 x 1440 screen (equivalent to the Gear VR), 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of flash memory. There are also cameras both inside and outside the headset. On the inside, they enable eye tracking, a sometimes-gimmicky feature that can also make it easier to push high-quality graphics inside a headset. On the outside, they allow for inside-out (or “six degree of freedom”) tracking, which means people can experience moving around in VR without needing a specially assembled “VR room.” The deal with Leap Motion, probably the most advanced independent hand tracking company, also puts an exciting new interface on the table.
Aug 24, 2016
Leap Motion’s new VR physics engine is built for your hands
The Interaction Engine is an add-on for the larger Unity game engine, which supports just about any VR headset. It modifies the default physics rules to create more natural interactions with players’ in-game hands, including touching, picking up, and throwing objects. On a very broad level, objects without the Interaction Engine want to bounce away from each other when they collide, even if that collision is between your virtual fingers and the item they’re trying to grab. With the Interaction Engine, they’ll theoretically stick to your hand better, and you’ll be able to do things like stack them more easily. There are also custom physics settings for throwing items, and if you try to push objects in a direction they can’t move — like against the floor — they’ll phase through your hands, instead of trying to (as Leap Motion puts it) "violently escape."
Feb 17, 2016
Leap Motion's revamped hand tracking is getting built straight into VR headsets
Then came virtual reality. When people first started using headsets like the Oculus Rift, the mouse and keyboard suddenly became inadequate: they were tough to find while effectively blindfolded, and they didn’t take advantage of VR’s unique feeling of 3D space. Suddenly, tools like Leap Motion started to make a lot more sense.
Mar 25, 2015
Leap Motion is building its hand-tracking tech into a lo-fi VR headset
OSVR will begin taking pre-orders in May, with the headsets shipping in June. Now, though, it will offer an optional Leap Motion faceplate that snaps across the front. This is fundamentally a more sophisticated version of a mount that Leap Motion released last year — one that's been smoothed out and redesigned for a single product. We don't know how much it will cost, but the OSVR headset will sell for $199, and a standalone Leap Motion is currently $79 (plus another $19 for a mount.)
Aug 28, 2014
Leap Motion wants to be a window to the real world for VR headsets
Jun 8, 2014
If you've been looking to play around with Leap Motion's innovative gesture control technology on your Windows PC but you hate the idea of plugging in a dongle, you'll be glad to hear that HP has decided to start directly selling its keyboard with the technology built in. Leap Motion representatives at the Computex trade show reportedly tell Engadget that the keyboard will go on sale this month for $99, which puts it at $25 more than the dongle itself. That will probably be a hard sell, especially since — in our testing — Leap remains a novelty, not a tool. But it's a significant move for Leap, as it gives the company another way to get its motion controls into homes. Previously, the keyboard was only available with select HP desktops. HP also sells a laptop with the technology built in.
Sep 19, 2013
HP's new gesture-control laptop is the first with Leap Motion
This integration is powered by a new Leap Motion microsensor that's 70 percent smaller than the standalone peripheral. The new module is specifically designed to be embedded into various devices, which could allow the company to grow larger than it would as just a USB accessory manufacturer.
Jul 22, 2013
Leap Motion Controller is a great toy, but not yet the future of interaction
I played a lot more Block54 this past weekend in anticipation of the Leap Motion Controller's official launch today. This time, I was in the privacy of my own home instead of being surrounded by gawking strangers eager for their turn at the machine. I grew significantly better than my initial attempts in Austin, Texas, but I still struggled the entire time. Finding the right depth and height took practice, but wasn't too much of a problem after a few rounds.
Jun 24, 2013
Leap's Airspace app store hits beta ahead of July 22nd launch
Monday's beta launch is rolling out to developers slowly, and those with access will be notified via email, said Elliotte Bowerman, a Leap spokeswoman. The Airspace beta will also introduce operating-system level controls for OS X, Windows 7 and Windows 8, which will allow anyone with a Leap controller to use the device to navigate around either OS as they would with a mouse or trackpad — we've seen demos of this in the past. We were also able to test out Airspace and this OS-level control last week at Leap's San Francisco offices and it all worked well on both an iMac and an Asus Window 8 desktop. Since Windows 8 is an OS built to be used completely with a touch screen, using gesture control on a Leap device felt mostly natural since the swipes and taps are all the same, just performed in the air rather than hand-to-display contact.
May 20, 2013
Leap Motion revealed a new video today showing off the device's gesture control capabilities with Windows 7 and 8. When plugged into a Windows OS device, the Leap Motion will support full multitouch gestures out of the box, allowing users to click, drag, scroll, swipe and rotate screens entirely with gestural input. Leap Motion's previous demos focused on native apps and building out the device's Airspace app store, but the latest news confirms that the device will also be useful for OS-level navigation. The company will enter its recently announced beta testing round next month, before the product's final release on July 22nd.
Apr 25, 2013
Leap Motion also stressed that the delay will not affect its contracts with HP and Asus. "This is the first and only delay there will be," Buckwald added. "The July 22nd ship date is very hard at this point."
Apr 22, 2013
Google Earth update includes support for Leap Motion's gesture control device
Apr 16, 2013
Leap Motion and HP to embed gesture controls in PCs
Mar 28, 2013
NASA remotely controls Athlete rover with Leap Motion: 'let's bring a billion human beings into a holodeck'
In an unexpected demonstration at the 2013 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, scientists from NASA used the Leap Motion to control a six-legged, one-ton Athlete rover located at the space agency's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, California. Using his hands in front of a Vaio laptop on stage, Luo raised one of the Athlete's legs as the crowd at the Moscone Center watched along via a live Google+ Hangout. And while this demonstration was impressive in its own right, NASA's ambitions reach much further than the 383 miles to Pasadena.
Mar 9, 2013
Small gestures, big impact: hands-on with Leap Motion's latest games and apps
Feb 27, 2013
Leap Motion gesture controller arrives May 13th, with software from Autodesk, Corel, and Disney
Feb 26, 2013
Clear for Mac shows off Leap Motion 3D support for gesture-based to-do's
"The guys at Leap have been continually adding to the SDK... We actually built our own tools to teach Clear the gestures it should recognize, and each release of the SDK adds APIs that replace the things we've been bootstrapping," Realmac's Nik Fletcher says. "The end result means that we're building on top of the Leap's own gesture recognition and ensure we're offering a really effortless, consistent experience." While waving your hands in mid-air is hardly an efficient way to get through your to-do list, integration with Clear is notable since it's one of the first popular apps to leverage the Leap Motion SDK for consumer use.
Jan 16, 2013
Leap Motion gesture controller will sell through Best Buy in the US over coming months
Leap Motion has already announced a partnership with Asus to ship bundled with PCs, but this means it'll show up in stores as well, something the company says will help give it a "massive consumer audience." Best Buy, meanwhile, gets exclusive retail rights for one of the most interesting new device makers, a good sign for a struggling retail company. Leap may have other manufacturer partnerships on the table as well, so we could see it bundled with even more products by the time it's released, in addition to these retail sales.
Jan 3, 2013
New Asus PCs will ship with Leap Motion gesture control technology
Leap Motion is still making motion control units for you to pre-order — but as of today, there's a new way for you to buy one bundled with a laptop, and down the road, maybe with a tablet or a smartphone too. The Leap Motion app store will also come pre-installed on any computer with a module, and since Asus will be shipping internationally, it also marks Leap's unofficial international debut.
Dec 18, 2012
Leap Motion ships 10,000 developer units, paving the way for a 2013 launch
The extra units increase Leap's army of camera-equipped developers from 2,000 to 12,000 — an expensive move, but a necessary one if they’re going to have a fully stocked app store in time for their scheduled launch in early 2013. Aside from a few in-house programs, all of the software will be coming from those 12,000 outside devs. CEO Michael Buckwald told The Verge, "Our thinking is that if we can lay a great framework and a great foundation by seeding the developer community with units, we can launch with an established base of great content."
Jun 26, 2012
A look inside Leap Motion, the 3D gesture control that's like Kinect on steroids
May 21, 2012
Leap 3D motion control system is 100 times more accurate than Kinect, will cost $69.99
In a demo given to CNET, Leap's designers showed off OS navigation and web browsing using a single finger, writing, pinch-to-zoom, precision drawing, 3D modeling, and gaming. From what we can see, it looks to be a very precise system, capable of recognizing objects in your hands and tracking them instead of your digits. Leap Motion is releasing an SDK and also handing out free sensors to "qualified developers" that want to develop for the system.