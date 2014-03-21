Mt. Gox: all the news on Bitcoin’s original biggest bankruptcy scandal

Mt. Gox was once Bitcoin’s biggest exchange. Then, in 2014, the exchange shut down its website and announced that hundreds of millions of dollars worth of customers’ Bitcoins had been lost to a series of hackings that went unnoticed over several years.

CEO Mark Karpeles was arrested by Japanese authorities in 2015 on charges of embezzlement and aggravated breach of trust but was eventually acquitted on most of the charges he faced and handed a suspended sentence for falsifying data. Authorities have since unveiled charges against others in connection to thefts of Bitcoin from Mt. Gox.