Apple officially delays Beats X release until February

Apple is delaying the release of its Beat X wireless earbuds until February, a full five months after the company first announced them. Apple confirmed the timeline on its website listing for the $149.95 earbuds, but even with this update we still don’t have a specific release date. At least we know the Beats X will eventually be released?

We figured this delay was coming after retailer B&H Photo sent an email to customers that stated the earbuds wouldn’t be available for two to three months. Apple was originally targeting a “fall 2016” release for the Beats X.

Meanwhile, Apple also confirmed today that its other wireless earbuds — the AirPods — are now available to order. They should start showing up in Apple Stores and in customers’ mailboxes as early as next week. Maybe, finally, you can stop living the dongle life. (But probably not.)