This disassembled Aston Martin DB11 engine is engineering pornography

The Aston Martin DB11 has a 600-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine. It can go from 0–60 mph in 3.9 seconds and can keep going all the way to a top speed of 200 mph. In pure Aston Martin form, the car is even more beautiful than it is quick, and a Grand Touring mode allows for long-distance cruising in sublime comfort.

But it’s that engine, hand-built at the Aston factory in Gaydon, England that fascinates me today. The V12 has 1,667 individual parts (and 273 unique parts, thanks to duplication across those 12 cylinders) and the company’s engineers were kind enough to lay them all out for us in this fantastic photograph. It’s like the world’s most complicated Lego set and I can’t stop staring. It seems that everything Aston Martin makes is incredibly beautiful, and this disassembled engine is no exception.

Magnificent. Also, I present you with the (completed) DB11, ready to climb the famous hill, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Spoiler: it looks even better in person.