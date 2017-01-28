Tim Cook says Trump’s executive orders are ‘not a policy we support’

In a message to employees obtained by The Verge, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that he was concerned about Donald Trump’s executive orders limiting immigration from seven countries, and that “it is not a policy we support.”

In the memo, Cook noted that there were employees that were affected by the executive orders, and that the company’s human resources, legal, and security teams were in touch to support them. He also noted that the company had reached out to the White House to protest the orders.

Cook noted that he had heard from many employees who were concerned about the executive orders, and that he shared those concerns. The memo comes just after Cook met with officials in Washington, DC. He is also part of President Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum.

Here’s the full memo:

Team, In my conversations with officials here in Washington this week, I've made it clear that Apple believes deeply in the importance of immigration -- both to our company and to our nation's future. Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do. I've heard from many of you who are deeply concerned about the executive order issued yesterday restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. I share your concerns. It is not a policy we support. There are employees at Apple who are directly affected by yesterday's immigration order. Our HR, Legal and Security teams are in contact with them, and Apple will do everything we can to support them. We’re providing resources on AppleWeb for anyone with questions or concerns about immigration policies. And we have reached out to the White House to explain the negative effect on our coworkers and our company. As I've said many times, diversity makes our team stronger. And if there’s one thing I know about the people at Apple, it’s the depth of our empathy and support for one another. It’s as important now as it’s ever been, and it will not weaken one bit. I know I can count on all of you to make sure everyone at Apple feels welcome, respected and valued. Apple is open. Open to everyone, no matter where they come from, which language they speak, who they love or how they worship. Our employees represent the finest talent in the world, and our team hails from every corner of the globe. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, "We may have all come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now." Tim

