The Arizona Diamondbacks were fined after a coach wore an Apple Watch during a game

Major League Baseball has fined Arizona Diamondbacks after a coach was spotted wearing an Apple Watch in the team’s dugout on Wednesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies. However, the organization has concluded that the device wasn’t used to cheat.

In its statement, the league said that Diamondbacks coach/interpreter Ariel Prieto was wearing an Apple Watch, breaking the league’s rules against having electronic devices in the dugout. The league says that after interviewing Prieto and examining his watch and phone, it’s determined that the device wasn’t used in a nefarious way — unlike the Boston Red Sox, which was fined last month for using such a device to cheat by stealing signs.

While the device wasn’t used to cheat, the team and Prieto will still have to pay an undisclosed fine. MLB will donate the fine to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.