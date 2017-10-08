Up close with the costumes and props of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is barely two months away, but Disney has nevertheless managed to keep a tight grip on details, releasing just a short trailer and a behind-the-scenes reel thus far. But here at New York Comic Con, Lucasfilm has put together an exhibition giving fans the chance to see some of the props and costumes from the film up close and personal.

Tucked away in the back of the exhibition hall, the booth is designed to look as though it’s the deck of a First Order Star Destroyer, with gray walls and harsh lighting. Installations like the one at London’s Star Wars Celebration in 2016 have sometimes showcased a number of never-before-seen costumes and props, but this display primarily focuses on items that eagle-eyed audiences may have already gotten brief glimpses of. There’s uniforms for First Order and Resistance fighter pilots, weaponry from The Last Jedi’s new Elite Praetorian Guard, and an array of guns, equipment and models featured in the new films. They no doubt represent just the tiniest sliver of objects, costumes, and other errata from the Star Wars universe that audiences will see on display in Rian Johnson’s upcoming film.

But while fans may have an insatiable appetite for every new detail about the movie, Disney’s marketing restraint with the Star Wars franchise continues to be remarkable. There are plenty of examples of where studio marketing departments telegraph the entire story or signature action scenes of a new film in the flurry of pre-release trailers and TV spots. But starting with The Force Awakens, Disney and Lucasfilm have managed to preserve surprises for audiences and fans — and that strategy shows no sign of slowing.

Photography by Andrew Liptak / The Verge