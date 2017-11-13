iPhone X ‘notch remover’ now available in App Store

If you have a burning hatred of the so-called "notch" on your new iPhone X then boy do I have good news for you. Apple just approved an app called Notch Remover despite its urging of developers to embrace the notch by not masking it:

Don't mask or call special attention to key display features. Don't attempt to hide the device's rounded corners, sensor housing, or indicator for accessing the Home screen by placing black bars at the top and bottom of the screen.

The app doesn't remove the notch per se, it just makes the notch invisible by placing a black bar across the tops of images that you must then assign to your Wallpapers in the iOS settings. Nevertheless, the end result looks like a traditional unibrow status bar, instead of the two brows currently found at the top of the iPhone X’s home and lock screens.

In practice, the notch isn't a problem in day-to-day usage, especially for people eager to justify their $1,000-plus purchases. So what's another $0.99 for a silly little app that fixes a silly little problem?