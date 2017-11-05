Here are the winners of the 2017 World Fantasy Awards

The World Fantasy Convention held its gathering in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend. Earlier this evening, the organization announced the winners of this year’s World Fantasy Awards, which recognize excellence in fantasy writing from the past year. This year’s winners include Claire North, Kij Johnson, G.V. Anderson, and others.
The award is one of the major fixtures of the science fiction and fantasy publishing world, and is often compared to the Nebula and Hugo Awards. The award was embroiled in some controversy in recent years. Since its inception, the award was a trophy modeled after horror author H.P. Lovecraft. Several authors, such as Nnedi Okorafor and Daniel José Older, successfully argued for the trophy to be replaced, and this year marks the debut of the new statuette.
This year’s winners are a strong group. Claire North’s The Sudden Appearance of Hope, a novel about a young woman named hope Arden who can’t be remembered by people, was well received by critics, as was Kij Johnson’s take on Lovecraft’s mythos with her novella, The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe.
Here are this year’s winners (marked in bold) and finalists:
Best Novel
- The Sudden Appearance of Hope by Claire North
- Borderline by Mishell Baker
- Roadsouls by Betsy James
- The Obelisk Gate by N.K. Jemisin
- Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff
Best Long Fiction
- The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe by Kij Johnson
- The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle
- Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire
- “Bloodybones” by Paul F. Olson
- A Taste of Honey by Kai Ashante Wilson
Best Short Fiction
- “Das Steingeschöpf” by G.V. Anderson
- “Our Talons Can Crush Galaxies” by Brooke Bolander
- “Seasons of Glass and Iron” by Amal El-Mohtar
- “Little Widow” by Maria Dahvana Headley
- “The Fall Shall Further the Flight in Me” by Rachael K. Jones
Best Anthology
- Dreaming in the Dark edited by Jack Dann
- Clockwork Phoenix 5 edited by Mike Allen
- Children of Lovecraft edited by Ellen Datlow
- The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2016 edited by Karen Joy Fowler & John Joseph Adams
- The Starlit Wood edited by Dominik Parisien & Navah Wolfe
Best Collection
- A Natural History of Hell by Jeffrey Ford
- Sharp Ends by Joe Abercrombie
- On the Eyeball Floor and Other Stories by Tina Connolly
- Vacui Magia by L.S. Johnson
- The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories by Ken Liu
Best Artist
- Jeffrey Alan Love
- Greg Bridges
- Julie Dillon
- Paul Lewin
- Victo Ngai
Special Award, Professional
- Michael Levy & Farah Mendlesohn, for Children’s Fantasy Literature: An Introduction
- L. Timmel Duchamp, for Aqueduct Press
- C.C. Finlay, for editing F&SF
- Kelly Link, for contributions to the genre
- Joe Monti, for contributions to the genre
Special Award, Non-Professional
- Neile Graham, for fostering excellence in the genre through her role as Workshop Director, Clarion West
- Scott H. Andrews, for Beneath Ceaseless Skies
- Malcolm R. Phifer & Michael C. Phifer, for their publication The Fantasy Illustration Library, Volume Two: Gods and Goddesses
- Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas, for Uncanny
- Brian White, for Fireside Fiction Company
Terry Brooks also took home the Lifetime Achievement award, joining colleagues such as George R.R. Martin, Tanith Lee, Peter s. Beagle, Terry Pratchett, and many others.
Next year’s awards will be presented at the World Fantasy Convention, which will be held in Baltimore, Maryland starting on November 1st, 2018
