Here are the winners of the 2017 World Fantasy Awards

The World Fantasy Convention held its gathering in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend. Earlier this evening, the organization announced the winners of this year’s World Fantasy Awards, which recognize excellence in fantasy writing from the past year. This year’s winners include Claire North, Kij Johnson, G.V. Anderson, and others.

The award is one of the major fixtures of the science fiction and fantasy publishing world, and is often compared to the Nebula and Hugo Awards. The award was embroiled in some controversy in recent years. Since its inception, the award was a trophy modeled after horror author H.P. Lovecraft. Several authors, such as Nnedi Okorafor and Daniel José Older, successfully argued for the trophy to be replaced, and this year marks the debut of the new statuette.

This year’s winners are a strong group. Claire North’s The Sudden Appearance of Hope, a novel about a young woman named hope Arden who can’t be remembered by people, was well received by critics, as was Kij Johnson’s take on Lovecraft’s mythos with her novella, The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe.

Here are this year’s winners (marked in bold) and finalists:

Best Novel

The Sudden Appearance of Hope by Claire North

Borderline by Mishell Baker

Roadsouls by Betsy James

The Obelisk Gate by N.K. Jemisin

Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff

Best Long Fiction

The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe by Kij Johnson

The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire

“Bloodybones” by Paul F. Olson

A Taste of Honey by Kai Ashante Wilson

Best Short Fiction

Best Anthology

Dreaming in the Dark edited by Jack Dann

Clockwork Phoenix 5 edited by Mike Allen

Children of Lovecraft edited by Ellen Datlow

The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2016 edited by Karen Joy Fowler & John Joseph Adams

The Starlit Wood edited by Dominik Parisien & Navah Wolfe

Best Collection

A Natural History of Hell by Jeffrey Ford

Sharp Ends by Joe Abercrombie

On the Eyeball Floor and Other Stories by Tina Connolly

Vacui Magia by L.S. Johnson

The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories by Ken Liu

Best Artist

Jeffrey Alan Love

Greg Bridges

Julie Dillon

Paul Lewin

Victo Ngai

Special Award, Professional

Michael Levy & Farah Mendlesohn, for Children’s Fantasy Literature: An Introduction

L. Timmel Duchamp, for Aqueduct Press

C.C. Finlay, for editing F&SF

Kelly Link, for contributions to the genre

Joe Monti, for contributions to the genre

Special Award, Non-Professional

Neile Graham, for fostering excellence in the genre through her role as Workshop Director, Clarion West

Scott H. Andrews, for Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Malcolm R. Phifer & Michael C. Phifer, for their publication The Fantasy Illustration Library, Volume Two: Gods and Goddesses

Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas, for Uncanny

Brian White, for Fireside Fiction Company

Terry Brooks also took home the Lifetime Achievement award, joining colleagues such as George R.R. Martin, Tanith Lee, Peter s. Beagle, Terry Pratchett, and many others.

Next year’s awards will be presented at the World Fantasy Convention, which will be held in Baltimore, Maryland starting on November 1st, 2018