The FCC is about to give massive internet service providers the power to divide the internet. It is at risk of becoming unrecognizable. A vital global utility that has been a boon to creative and economic freedom for people around the world may be turned into a twisted land of tolls and corporate control.

Those who control the network control the future

The stakes are high. The internet now touches every town, every city, and every single one of us — whether we use it or not. Those who control the network control the future.

The FCC is the current venue for this fight, but Congress will eventually intervene. As telecom expert Susan Crawford argues, the FCC is “being outrageous” to force Congress’ involvement. And both net neutrality advocates and the telecom industry have asked for lawmakers to act. Advocates believe a law will make net neutrality more durable. But ISPs are betting they’ll be able to write the bill — because they’ve paid for the opportunity.

In March, we published a story that showed contributions from the ISP industry to members of Congress who voted to repeal a landmark FCC privacy rule, opening the door to the sale of customer data. It was one of our most popular stories of the year, and many of you asked why we only published contributions to some members of Congress. Incidentally, every one of the 265 members who voted for the measure in March were Republicans. And many of those same members endorse the effort to end net neutrality.

But it’s fair to want to see monetary influence across all of Congress. While it is clear that alignment with the ISPs is currently drawn along party lines, the industry’s attempt to gain favor with lawmakers is not partisan. Entrenched telecommunications companies liberally spread money and attention to everyone who holds office. Sometimes that influence comes in the form of lavish parties with Olympic athletes and lobbyists, but consistently it comes in the form of contributions to campaigns.

It’s impossible to quantify the overall influence of this powerful industry, but we can chart some of it. Below you will find contributions to individual members of Congress, and those members’ leadership PACs, from 1989 to the present day. This money came from the telecommunication industry’s own PACs, their individual members or employees or owners, and those individuals’ immediate families. This data was prepared for The Verge by The Center for Responsive Politics: an independent, non-partisan nonprofit research group that tracks money in US politics and its effect on elections and public policy.

Telecom industry contributions: US Senate Member Name State Party Total Member Name State Party Total McCain, John AZ R $2,554,784 Markey, Ed MA D $1,692,749 Blunt, Roy MO R $1,283,416 McConnell, Mitch KY R $1,119,163 Nelson, Bill FL D $1,028,790 Schumer, Charles E NY D $984,757 Thune, John SD R $928,428 Warner, Mark VA D $805,894 Burr, Richard NC R $733,127 Menendez, Robert NJ D $729,757 Grassley, Chuck IA R $727,219 Wicker, Roger MS R $724,850 Hatch, Orrin G UT R $677,830 Wyden, Ron OR D $663,289 Cornyn, John TX R $622,125 Bennet, Michael F CO D $593,925 Durbin, Dick IL D $573,225 Isakson, Johnny GA R $532,461 McCaskill, Claire MO D $525,009 Gardner, Cory CO R $523,378 Cochran, Thad MS R $516,280 Leahy, Patrick VT D $508,307 Graham, Lindsey SC R $485,442 Murray, Patty WA D $474,376 Roberts, Pat KS R $463,350 Klobuchar, Amy MN D $446,173 Blumenthal, Richard CT D $446,045 Shelby, Richard C AL R $443,610 Toomey, Pat PA R $442,778 Heller, Dean NV R $440,750 Moran, Jerry KS R $425,850 Portman, Rob OH R $421,058 Feinstein, Dianne CA D $402,539 Gillibrand, Kirsten NY D $399,660 Rubio, Marco FL R $391,679 Fischer, Deb NE R $381,550 Brown, Sherrod OH D $377,066 Schatz, Brian HI D $367,000 Murkowski, Lisa AK R $365,712 Udall, Tom NM D $355,017 Carper, Tom DE D $339,973 Cruz, Ted TX R $322,505 Casey, Bob PA D $319,832 Barrasso, John A WY R $311,200 Crapo, Mike ID R $304,559 Van Hollen, Chris MD D $302,617 Sanders, Bernie VT I $294,923 Alexander, Lamar TN R $292,268 Booker, Cory NJ D $290,343 Tester, Jon MT D $289,917 Stabenow, Debbie MI D $288,855 Collins, Susan M ME R $275,520 Scott, Tim SC R $275,049 Coons, Chris DE D $269,152 Cantwell, Maria WA D $268,596 Flake, Jeff AZ R $268,500 Reed, Jack RI D $266,090 Manchin, Joe WV D $259,125 Lee, Mike UT R $256,250 Johnson, Ron WI R $242,730 Inhofe, James M OK R $231,659 Boozman, John AR R $228,050 Baldwin, Tammy WI D $223,339 Whitehouse, Sheldon RI D $210,631 Cardin, Ben MD D $209,598 Murphy, Christopher S CT D $209,466 Enzi, Mike WY R $209,396 Kaine, Tim VA D $207,898 Franken, Al MN D $200,263 Corker, Bob TN R $192,325 Daines, Steven MT R $189,800 Shaheen, Jeanne NH D $179,473 Cotton, Tom AR R $177,660 Heitkamp, Heidi ND D $172,077 Capito, Shelley Moore WV R $171,699 Cassidy, Bill LA R $163,999 Peters, Gary MI D $160,505 Heinrich, Martin NM D $144,429 Donnelly, Joe IN D $141,892 Hirono, Mazie K HI D $139,805 Perdue, David GA R $133,450 Tillis, Thom NC R $124,700 Sullivan, Dan AK R $123,650 Rounds, Mike SD R $120,898 Young, Todd IN R $118,650 Lankford, James OK R $116,550 Paul, Rand KY R $116,278 Hoeven, John ND R $108,520 Duckworth, Tammy IL D $94,560 Merkley, Jeff OR D $80,628 Sasse, Ben NE R $75,950 King, Angus ME I $72,000 Masto, Catherine Cortez NV D $62,081 Risch, James E ID R $59,750 Kennedy, John LA R $56,950 Hassan, Maggie NH D $55,630 Harris, Kamala D CA D $53,696 Strange, Luther AL R $50,200 Ernst, Joni IA R $44,500 Warren, Elizabeth MA D $40,219

Telecom industry contributions: US House of Representatives Name Party District Total Name Party District Total Walden, Greg R OR02 $1,605,986 Upton, Fred R MI06 $1,590,125 Hoyer, Steny H D MD05 $1,429,710 Barton, Joe R TX06 $1,262,757 Shimkus, John M R IL15 $1,044,204 Clyburn, James E D SC06 $1,030,550 Eshoo, Anna D CA18 $891,664 Goodlatte, Bob R VA06 $815,099 Pallone, Frank Jr D NJ06 $814,919 Smith, Lamar R TX21 $810,462 Conyers, John Jr D MI13 $756,125 Scalise, Steve R LA01 $749,025 Ryan, Paul R WI01 $722,646 McCarthy, Kevin R CA23 $676,850 Rodgers, Cathy McMorris R WA05 $673,530 Pelosi, Nancy D CA12 $668,108 Doyle, Mike D PA14 $615,235 Sessions, Pete R TX32 $614,762 Crowley, Joseph D NY14 $612,800 Blackburn, Marsha R TN07 $600,999 DeGette, Diana D CO01 $592,419 Issa, Darrell R CA49 $581,843 Engel, Eliot L D NY16 $563,098 Green, Gene D TX29 $538,865 Matsui, Doris O D CA06 $528,670 Rush, Bobby L D IL01 $501,701 Schultz, Debbie Wasserman D FL23 $477,989 Latta, Robert E R OH05 $466,250 Sensenbrenner, F James Jr R WI05 $440,647 Thompson, Bennie G D MS02 $437,500 Butterfield, G K D NC01 $408,000 Guthrie, Brett R KY02 $398,500 Welch, Peter D VT01 $389,910 Tiberi, Pat R OH12 $384,521 Roskam, Peter R IL06 $383,628 Kinzinger, Adam R IL16 $383,383 Rogers, Hal R KY05 $360,450 McHenry, Patrick R NC10 $357,850 Perlmutter, Ed D CO07 $346,655 Chabot, Steve R OH01 $332,083 Lujan, Ben R D NM03 $331,750 Young, Don R AK01 $308,280 Ruppersberger, Dutch D MD02 $298,355 Kind, Ron D WI03 $295,200 Lance, Leonard R NJ07 $290,550 Nunes, Devin R CA22 $290,500 Burgess, Michael R TX26 $285,750 Graves, Sam R MO06 $285,322 Brady, Robert A D PA01 $276,550 Murphy, Tim R PA18 $275,450 Bishop, Sanford D GA02 $273,850 Meeks, Gregory W D NY05 $273,336 Hensarling, Jeb R TX05 $270,198 Coffman, Mike R CO06 $269,121 Levin, Sander D MI09 $265,500 Frelinghuysen, Rodney R NJ11 $263,250 Lofgren, Zoe D CA19 $262,244 Larson, John B D CT01 $260,050 Schrader, Kurt D OR05 $258,315 Brady, Kevin R TX08 $257,700 Dent, Charlie R PA15 $253,684 McNerney, Jerry D CA09 $251,150 Clarke, Yvette D D NY09 $247,700 Harper, Gregg R MS03 $245,200 Sanchez, Linda D CA38 $243,000 Aderholt, Robert B R AL04 $241,556 Reichert, Dave R WA08 $235,232 Bilirakis, Gus R FL12 $234,400 Neal, Richard E D MA01 $230,350 Paulsen, Erik R MN03 $226,996 Thornberry, Mac R TX13 $225,900 Schiff, Adam D CA28 $221,824 Long, Billy R MO07 $221,500 Lewis, John D GA05 $221,174 Olson, Pete R TX22 $220,500 Johnson, Sam R TX03 $219,785 Calvert, Ken R CA42 $219,212 McCaul, Michael R TX10 $216,500 King, Steven A R IA04 $210,810 Carter, John R TX31 $208,550 Kelly, Mike R PA03 $208,050 King, Pete R NY02 $207,542 Hastings, Alcee L D FL20 $207,500 Rogers, Mike D R AL03 $205,200 Shuster, Bill R PA09 $202,500 Jordan, Jim R OH04 $202,000 Griffith, Morgan R VA09 $198,900 Ros-Lehtinen, Ileana R FL27 $197,774 Johnson, Bill R OH06 $196,666 Nadler, Jerrold D NY10 $194,200 Meehan, Patrick R PA07 $192,750 Richmond, Cedric D LA02 $192,650 Renacci, Jim R OH16 $191,450 Peters, Scott D CA52 $188,660 Tonko, Paul D NY20 $188,250 Graves, Tom R GA14 $187,250 Smith, Adam D WA09 $186,158 Yoder, Kevin R KS03 $177,871 Sherman, Brad D CA30 $176,670 Thompson, Mike D CA05 $175,145 Castor, Kathy D FL14 $174,616 Jenkins, Lynn R KS02 $173,921 Connolly, Gerry D VA11 $173,886 Slaughter, Louise M D NY25 $173,582 Granger, Kay R TX12 $170,100 Brooks, Susan R IN05 $168,500 Cramer, Kevin R ND01 $168,500 Cleaver, Emanuel D MO05 $166,760 Lucas, Frank D R OK03 $166,500 Cuellar, Henry D TX28 $166,136 Smith, Adrian R NE03 $165,834 Wagner, Ann L R MO02 $164,750 Buchanan, Vernon R FL16 $162,550 Walters, Mimi R CA45 $161,500 Cole, Tom R OK04 $159,150 Price, David D NC04 $157,844 Denham, Jeff R CA10 $157,700 Cohen, Steve D TN09 $157,500 Jackson Lee, Sheila D TX18 $157,350 Costa, Jim D CA16 $155,900 Costello, Ryan R PA06 $152,800 Langevin, Jim D RI02 $152,575 DeLauro, Rosa L D CT03 $152,000 Collins, Chris R NY27 $151,060 Lowey, Nita M D NY17 $151,010 Johnson, Hank D GA04 $149,000 Diaz-Balart, Mario R FL25 $148,800 Scott, David D GA13 $148,250 Larsen, Rick D WA02 $144,000 Cardenas, Tony D CA29 $143,750 Mullin, Markwayne R OK02 $141,750 Himes, Jim D CT04 $139,633 Franks, Trent R AZ08 $139,600 Loebsack, David D IA02 $137,325 Cummings, Elijah E D MD07 $137,100 Hudson, Richard R NC08 $136,750 Sires, Albio D NJ08 $136,443 Conaway, Mike R TX11 $135,750 Rothfus, Keith J R PA12 $134,150 Sinema, Kyrsten D AZ09 $134,046 Walberg, Tim R MI07 $131,850 Yarmuth, John A D KY03 $131,250 Davis, Rodney R IL13 $131,000 Scott, Bobby D VA03 $130,731 Marino, Tom R PA10 $130,700 Clay, William L Jr D MO01 $130,500 Johnson, Eddie Bernice D TX30 $130,250 Stivers, Steve R OH15 $129,701 Smith, Jason R MO08 $129,250 Royce, Ed R CA39 $129,230 Flores, Bill R TX17 $127,500 Peterson, Collin D MN07 $126,680 DelBene, Suzan D WA01 $126,351 Simpson, Mike R ID02 $125,200 Davis, Danny K D IL07 $124,831 Visclosky, Pete D IN01 $120,200 Cicilline, David D RI01 $119,560 Poe, Ted R TX02 $119,155 Comstock, Barbara R VA10 $119,013 Foxx, Virginia R NC05 $115,700 Reed, Tom R NY23 $114,416 Young, David R IA03 $113,755 Pascrell, Bill Jr D NJ09 $113,240 Maloney, Carolyn B D NY12 $112,400 Sewell, Terri A D AL07 $111,377 Gutierrez, Luis V D IL04 $110,700 Lamborn, Douglas L R CO05 $110,543 Deutch, Ted D FL22 $110,250 Chu, Judy D CA27 $110,100 Duffy, Sean P R WI07 $108,750 Bass, Karen D CA37 $108,500 Maloney, Sean Patrick D NY18 $107,890 Jeffries, Hakeem D NY08 $107,400 Hunter, Duncan D R CA50 $107,000 Tipton, Scott R CO03 $105,939 Gibbs, Bob R OH07 $105,250 Luetkemeyer, Blaine R MO03 $105,000 Black, Diane R TN06 $104,750 Wilson, Joe R SC02 $104,750 Womack, Steve R AR03 $104,750 Collins, Doug R GA09 $103,600 Fudge, Marcia L D OH11 $103,250 Capuano, Michael E D MA07 $103,184 Hurd, Will R TX23 $102,600 Kilmer, Derek D WA06 $102,550 Culberson, John R TX07 $101,600 Rice, Kathleen D NY04 $101,552 Marchant, Kenny R TX24 $101,000 Fortenberry, Jeff R NE01 $99,850 Beutler, Jaime Herrera R WA03 $99,300 Holding, George R NC02 $97,750 LoBiondo, Frank R NJ02 $97,600 Cooper, Jim D TN05 $96,586 Graves, Garret R LA06 $96,300 Valadao, David R CA21 $94,750 Walorski, Jackie R IN02 $94,750 Doggett, Lloyd D TX35 $94,152 Roby, Martha R AL02 $93,950 Beyer, Don D VA08 $93,850 Ross, Dennis R FL15 $93,250 Rooney, Tom R FL17 $93,025 Veasey, Marc D TX33 $92,850 Lieu, Ted D CA33 $92,175 Pearce, Steve R NM02 $90,600 Foster, Bill D IL11 $88,750 McKinley, David R WV01 $88,250 Messer, Luke R IN06 $87,150 DeSantis, Ron R FL06 $86,626 Smith, Chris R NJ04 $85,848 Noem, Kristi R SD01 $85,600 Gohmert, Louis B Jr R TX01 $85,055 McSally, Martha R AZ02 $84,936 Blumenauer, Earl D OR03 $84,550 Titus, Dina D NV01 $84,533 Kennedy, Joe III D MA04 $83,848 Curbelo, Carlos R FL26 $83,600 Gowdy, Trey R SC04 $83,250 Ruiz, Raul D CA36 $82,288 Quigley, Mike D IL05 $82,000 Bera, Ami D CA07 $81,923 Rokita, Todd R IN04 $81,250 Courtney, Joe D CT02 $80,900 Castro, Joaquin D TX20 $79,700 Green, Al D TX09 $79,500 Buck, Kenneth R R CO04 $79,350 Polis, Jared D CO02 $78,550 Velazquez, Nydia M D NY07 $76,807 Esty, Elizabeth D CT05 $76,275 Crist, Charlie D FL13 $74,885 Bustos, Cheri D IL17 $73,633 Amodei, Mark R NV02 $73,000 Jones, Walter B Jr R NC03 $72,800 Kuster, Ann Mclane D NH02 $72,765 Gottheimer, Josh D NJ05 $72,380 Vargas, Juan D CA51 $71,950 Bucshon, Larry R IN08 $71,750 McClintock, Tom R CA04 $71,299 Payne, Donald M Jr D NJ10 $71,250 Thompson, Glenn R PA05 $70,500 Hanabusa, Colleen D HI01 $69,800 Lee, Barbara D CA13 $69,450 Bishop, Mike R MI08 $68,250 Roybal-Allard, Lucille D CA40 $68,150 Heck, Dennis D WA10 $68,000 Dingell, Debbie D MI12 $67,716 Khanna, Ro D CA17 $66,801 Brownley, Julia D CA26 $66,746 Napolitano, Grace D CA32 $66,625 Lowenthal, Alan D CA47 $66,200 Schneider, Brad D IL10 $66,151 Vela, Filemon D TX34 $64,735 Farenthold, Blake R TX27 $64,250 Poliquin, Bruce R ME02 $63,750 Higgins, Brian M D NY26 $63,350 Stefanik, Elise R NY21 $62,750 Garamendi, John D CA03 $61,750 Carson, Andre D IN07 $60,750 Duncan, John J Jr R TN02 $60,750 Hultgren, Randy R IL14 $60,550 Woodall, Rob R GA07 $60,250 Knight, Steve R CA25 $60,000 Lipinski, Daniel D IL03 $59,000 Turner, Michael R R OH10 $58,500 Hill, French R AR02 $57,950 Wilson, Frederica D FL24 $57,950 Wittman, Rob R VA01 $57,250 Cartwright, Matt D PA17 $57,000 Joyce, David P R OH14 $55,250 Schakowsky, Jan D IL09 $54,857 Aguilar, Pete D CA31 $54,839 Serrano, Jose E D NY15 $54,800 Ratcliffe, John Lee R TX04 $53,950 Krishnamoorthi, Raja D IL08 $53,836 Frankel, Lois J D FL21 $53,180 Scott, Austin R GA08 $53,050 Boyle, Brendan D PA13 $52,700 Rice, Tom R SC07 $52,000 Byrne, Bradley R AL01 $51,900 Schweikert, David R AZ06 $51,750 Norcross, Don D NJ01 $51,450 Meng, Grace D NY06 $51,250 Walz, Tim D MN01 $51,250 Barr, Andy R KY06 $51,100 Kelly, Robin D IL02 $50,900 Bishop, Rob R UT01 $50,000 O'Rourke, Beto D TX16 $49,747 Gallego, Ruben D AZ07 $49,605 Zeldin, Lee R NY01 $49,350 Perry, Scott R PA04 $48,500 Swalwell, Eric D CA15 $47,811 Katko, John R NY24 $47,250 Beatty, Joyce D OH03 $44,400 Labrador, Raul R ID01 $44,000 McGovern, James P D MA02 $43,950 Barletta, Lou R PA11 $43,000 Crawford, Rick R AR01 $42,500 Fleischmann, Chuck R TN03 $42,000 Loudermilk, Barry R GA11 $41,900 Duncan, Jeff R SC03 $41,830 Pittenger, Robert R NC09 $41,500 Webster, Daniel R FL11 $41,247 Palazzo, Steven R MS04 $41,000 Rohrabacher, Dana R CA48 $40,350 Carter, Buddy R GA01 $39,250 Waters, Maxine D CA43 $39,095 Grijalva, Raul M D AZ03 $39,045 Bost, Mike R IL12 $38,750 Delaney, John K D MD06 $38,500 Gabbard, Tulsi D HI02 $38,451 Evans, Dwight D PA02 $38,000 Grisham, Michelle Lujan D NM01 $37,750 Torres, Norma D CA35 $37,500 Hartzler, Vicky R MO04 $37,150 McCollum, Betty D MN04 $37,000 Gallagher, Mike R WI08 $36,862 Demings, Val D FL10 $36,400 Love, Mia R UT04 $36,225 LaHood, Darin R IL18 $36,000 Keating, Bill D MA09 $35,900 Lynch, Stephen F D MA08 $35,900 Ryan, Tim D OH13 $35,775 Walker, Mark R NC06 $35,750 Coleman, Bonnie D NJ12 $35,250 Rouzer, David R NC07 $34,300 Huizenga, Bill R MI02 $34,000 Suozzi, Tom D NY03 $33,900 Wenstrup, Brad R OH02 $33,750 Donovan, Dan R NY11 $33,700 Bridenstine, James R OK01 $31,750 MacArthur, Thomas R NJ03 $31,500 Posey, Bill R FL08 $31,500 Kildee, Dan D MI05 $30,355 Adams, Alma D NC12 $30,000 Bonamici, Suzanne D OR01 $29,527 Moore, Gwen D WI04 $29,000 Williams, Roger R TX25 $28,750 Kihuen, Ruben D NV04 $28,582 Emmer, Tom R MN06 $28,500 Ferguson, Drew R GA03 $28,500 Stewart, Chris R UT02 $28,500 Pocan, Mark D WI02 $28,009 Marshall, Roger R KS01 $28,000 Blum, Rod R IA01 $27,650 Clark, Katherine D MA05 $27,600 Sanford, Mark R SC01 $27,600 Abraham, Ralph R LA05 $27,300 Moulton, Seth D MA06 $27,200 Cook, Paul R CA08 $26,800 DeFazio, Peter D OR04 $26,691 Lawrence, Brenda D MI14 $26,400 Bacon, Donald John R NE02 $26,000 Brooks, Mo R AL05 $26,000 Hollingsworth, Trey R IN09 $26,000 Brown, Anthony D MD04 $25,850 Carbajal, Salud D CA24 $25,500 Fitzpatrick, Brian R PA08 $25,200 Bergman, John R MI01 $25,000 Massie, Thomas R KY04 $25,000 Moolenaar, John R MI04 $25,000 Cheney, Liz R WY01 $24,500 Allen, Richard W R GA12 $24,250 LaMalfa, Doug R CA01 $24,000 Russell, Steven R OK05 $23,500 Taylor, Scott W R VA02 $23,500 Tenney, Claudia R NY22 $23,000 Rochester, Lisa Blunt D DE01 $22,875 Faso, John R NY19 $22,850 Comer, James R KY01 $22,750 O'Halleran, Tom D AZ01 $21,750 Harris, Andy R MD01 $21,700 Mast, Brian R FL18 $21,500 Grothman, Glenn S R WI06 $21,200 Lewis, Jason R MN02 $21,050 Correa, Lou D CA46 $21,000 Hice, Jody B R GA10 $21,000 Amash, Justin R MI03 $20,650 Jenkins, Evan R WV03 $20,500 Westerman, Bruce R AR04 $20,500 Huffman, Jared D CA02 $20,250 Smucker, Lloyd R PA16 $19,750 Biggs, Andy R AZ05 $19,500 Davis, Susan A D CA53 $19,200 Tsongas, Niki D MA03 $19,007 Dunn, Neal R FL02 $18,500 Kaptur, Marcy D OH09 $18,500 Ellison, Keith D MN05 $18,365 Trott, Dave R MI11 $18,250 Babin, Brian R TX36 $18,000 Mitchell, Paul R MI10 $18,000 Mooney, Alex R WV02 $17,750 Speier, Jackie D CA14 $17,750 Kelly, Trent R MS01 $17,700 Desaulnier, Mark D CA11 $17,625 Gonzalez, Vicente D TX15 $17,500 Nolan, Rick D MN08 $16,779 Banks, Jim R IN03 $16,303 Budd, Ted R NC13 $15,500 Barragan, Nanette D CA44 $15,346 Takano, Mark D CA41 $15,100 Murphy, Stephanie D FL07 $15,051 Norman, Ralph R SC05 $15,050 Roe, Phil R TN01 $15,000 Raskin, Jamie D MD08 $14,911 Newhouse, Dan R WA04 $14,600 Meadows, Mark R R NC11 $14,500 Yoho, Ted R FL03 $14,500 Estes, Ron R KS04 $13,807 Weber, Randy R TX14 $13,750 Desjarlais, Scott R TN04 $13,700 Brat, Dave R VA07 $13,500 Soto, Darren D FL09 $13,500 Handel, Karen R GA06 $13,325 Espaillat, Adriano D NY13 $13,300 Gomez, Jimmy D CA34 $13,300 Gaetz, Matt R FL01 $13,000 Pingree, Chellie D ME01 $12,950 Arrington, Jodey R TX19 $12,500 Gosar, Paul R AZ04 $12,250 Panetta, Jimmy D CA20 $12,050 Garrett, Tom R VA05 $12,000 McEachin, Donald D VA04 $11,925 Rutherford, John R FL04 $10,000 Kustoff, David R TN08 $9,000 Higgins, Clay R LA03 $7,050 Palmer, Gary R AL06 $7,000 Rosen, Jacky D NV03 $6,287 Gianforte, Greg R MT01 $5,900 Lawson, Al D FL05 $5,900 Shea-Porter, Carol D NH01 $5,888 Johnson, Mike R LA04 $5,000 Jayapal, Pramila D WA07 $3,855 Rooney, Francis R FL19 $3,500 Curtis, John R UT03 $2,000 Sarbanes, John D MD03 $1,040 Davidson, Warren R OH08 $15

Data compiled and provided to The Verge by The Center For Responsive Politics (www.opensecrets.org). Figures represent contributions to members and their leadership PACs, made by their individual members or employees or owners, and those individuals’ immediate families. Contributors include Comcast, Cox Enterprises, AT&T, Verizon Communications, CenturyLink, T-Mobile USA, DISH Network, Motorola Solutions, CTIA, Quotidian Gallery Corp, SoftBank Corp, Level 3 Communications, American Cable Association, Tectus Corp, Transglobal Technologies, US Cellular, Cablevision Systems, Mada Communications, Motorola Inc, Intelsat Holdings, NCTA (The Internet & Television Association), NTCA (Rural Broadband Association), US Telecom Association, Granite Telecommunications, Telapex Inc, Windstream Communications, IDT Corp, Eatel, Transtelco, Atlantic Tele-Network, GCI, Telephone & Data Systems Inc, Cincinnati Bell, and Zayo Group.