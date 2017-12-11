 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Congress took $101 million in donations from the ISP industry — here’s how much your lawmaker got

Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, and others spread their money far and wide to influence your government

By T.C. Sottek and The Center for Responsive Politics

The FCC is about to give massive internet service providers the power to divide the internet. It is at risk of becoming unrecognizable. A vital global utility that has been a boon to creative and economic freedom for people around the world may be turned into a twisted land of tolls and corporate control.

The stakes are high. The internet now touches every town, every city, and every single one of us — whether we use it or not. Those who control the network control the future.

The FCC is the current venue for this fight, but Congress will eventually intervene. As telecom expert Susan Crawford argues, the FCC is “being outrageous” to force Congress’ involvement. And both net neutrality advocates and the telecom industry have asked for lawmakers to act. Advocates believe a law will make net neutrality more durable. But ISPs are betting they’ll be able to write the bill — because they’ve paid for the opportunity.

In March, we published a story that showed contributions from the ISP industry to members of Congress who voted to repeal a landmark FCC privacy rule, opening the door to the sale of customer data. It was one of our most popular stories of the year, and many of you asked why we only published contributions to some members of Congress. Incidentally, every one of the 265 members who voted for the measure in March were Republicans. And many of those same members endorse the effort to end net neutrality.

But it’s fair to want to see monetary influence across all of Congress. While it is clear that alignment with the ISPs is currently drawn along party lines, the industry’s attempt to gain favor with lawmakers is not partisan. Entrenched telecommunications companies liberally spread money and attention to everyone who holds office. Sometimes that influence comes in the form of lavish parties with Olympic athletes and lobbyists, but consistently it comes in the form of contributions to campaigns.

It’s impossible to quantify the overall influence of this powerful industry, but we can chart some of it. Below you will find contributions to individual members of Congress, and those members’ leadership PACs, from 1989 to the present day. This money came from the telecommunication industry’s own PACs, their individual members or employees or owners, and those individuals’ immediate families. This data was prepared for The Verge by The Center for Responsive Politics: an independent, non-partisan nonprofit research group that tracks money in US politics and its effect on elections and public policy.

Telecom industry contributions: US Senate

Member Name State Party Total
Member Name State Party Total
McCain, John AZ R $2,554,784
Markey, Ed MA D $1,692,749
Blunt, Roy MO R $1,283,416
McConnell, Mitch KY R $1,119,163
Nelson, Bill FL D $1,028,790
Schumer, Charles E NY D $984,757
Thune, John SD R $928,428
Warner, Mark VA D $805,894
Burr, Richard NC R $733,127
Menendez, Robert NJ D $729,757
Grassley, Chuck IA R $727,219
Wicker, Roger MS R $724,850
Hatch, Orrin G UT R $677,830
Wyden, Ron OR D $663,289
Cornyn, John TX R $622,125
Bennet, Michael F CO D $593,925
Durbin, Dick IL D $573,225
Isakson, Johnny GA R $532,461
McCaskill, Claire MO D $525,009
Gardner, Cory CO R $523,378
Cochran, Thad MS R $516,280
Leahy, Patrick VT D $508,307
Graham, Lindsey SC R $485,442
Murray, Patty WA D $474,376
Roberts, Pat KS R $463,350
Klobuchar, Amy MN D $446,173
Blumenthal, Richard CT D $446,045
Shelby, Richard C AL R $443,610
Toomey, Pat PA R $442,778
Heller, Dean NV R $440,750
Moran, Jerry KS R $425,850
Portman, Rob OH R $421,058
Feinstein, Dianne CA D $402,539
Gillibrand, Kirsten NY D $399,660
Rubio, Marco FL R $391,679
Fischer, Deb NE R $381,550
Brown, Sherrod OH D $377,066
Schatz, Brian HI D $367,000
Murkowski, Lisa AK R $365,712
Udall, Tom NM D $355,017
Carper, Tom DE D $339,973
Cruz, Ted TX R $322,505
Casey, Bob PA D $319,832
Barrasso, John A WY R $311,200
Crapo, Mike ID R $304,559
Van Hollen, Chris MD D $302,617
Sanders, Bernie VT I $294,923
Alexander, Lamar TN R $292,268
Booker, Cory NJ D $290,343
Tester, Jon MT D $289,917
Stabenow, Debbie MI D $288,855
Collins, Susan M ME R $275,520
Scott, Tim SC R $275,049
Coons, Chris DE D $269,152
Cantwell, Maria WA D $268,596
Flake, Jeff AZ R $268,500
Reed, Jack RI D $266,090
Manchin, Joe WV D $259,125
Lee, Mike UT R $256,250
Johnson, Ron WI R $242,730
Inhofe, James M OK R $231,659
Boozman, John AR R $228,050
Baldwin, Tammy WI D $223,339
Whitehouse, Sheldon RI D $210,631
Cardin, Ben MD D $209,598
Murphy, Christopher S CT D $209,466
Enzi, Mike WY R $209,396
Kaine, Tim VA D $207,898
Franken, Al MN D $200,263
Corker, Bob TN R $192,325
Daines, Steven MT R $189,800
Shaheen, Jeanne NH D $179,473
Cotton, Tom AR R $177,660
Heitkamp, Heidi ND D $172,077
Capito, Shelley Moore WV R $171,699
Cassidy, Bill LA R $163,999
Peters, Gary MI D $160,505
Heinrich, Martin NM D $144,429
Donnelly, Joe IN D $141,892
Hirono, Mazie K HI D $139,805
Perdue, David GA R $133,450
Tillis, Thom NC R $124,700
Sullivan, Dan AK R $123,650
Rounds, Mike SD R $120,898
Young, Todd IN R $118,650
Lankford, James OK R $116,550
Paul, Rand KY R $116,278
Hoeven, John ND R $108,520
Duckworth, Tammy IL D $94,560
Merkley, Jeff OR D $80,628
Sasse, Ben NE R $75,950
King, Angus ME I $72,000
Masto, Catherine Cortez NV D $62,081
Risch, James E ID R $59,750
Kennedy, John LA R $56,950
Hassan, Maggie NH D $55,630
Harris, Kamala D CA D $53,696
Strange, Luther AL R $50,200
Ernst, Joni IA R $44,500
Warren, Elizabeth MA D $40,219
The Center for Responsive Politics

Telecom industry contributions: US House of Representatives

Name Party District Total
Name Party District Total
Walden, Greg R OR02 $1,605,986
Upton, Fred R MI06 $1,590,125
Hoyer, Steny H D MD05 $1,429,710
Barton, Joe R TX06 $1,262,757
Shimkus, John M R IL15 $1,044,204
Clyburn, James E D SC06 $1,030,550
Eshoo, Anna D CA18 $891,664
Goodlatte, Bob R VA06 $815,099
Pallone, Frank Jr D NJ06 $814,919
Smith, Lamar R TX21 $810,462
Conyers, John Jr D MI13 $756,125
Scalise, Steve R LA01 $749,025
Ryan, Paul R WI01 $722,646
McCarthy, Kevin R CA23 $676,850
Rodgers, Cathy McMorris R WA05 $673,530
Pelosi, Nancy D CA12 $668,108
Doyle, Mike D PA14 $615,235
Sessions, Pete R TX32 $614,762
Crowley, Joseph D NY14 $612,800
Blackburn, Marsha R TN07 $600,999
DeGette, Diana D CO01 $592,419
Issa, Darrell R CA49 $581,843
Engel, Eliot L D NY16 $563,098
Green, Gene D TX29 $538,865
Matsui, Doris O D CA06 $528,670
Rush, Bobby L D IL01 $501,701
Schultz, Debbie Wasserman D FL23 $477,989
Latta, Robert E R OH05 $466,250
Sensenbrenner, F James Jr R WI05 $440,647
Thompson, Bennie G D MS02 $437,500
Butterfield, G K D NC01 $408,000
Guthrie, Brett R KY02 $398,500
Welch, Peter D VT01 $389,910
Tiberi, Pat R OH12 $384,521
Roskam, Peter R IL06 $383,628
Kinzinger, Adam R IL16 $383,383
Rogers, Hal R KY05 $360,450
McHenry, Patrick R NC10 $357,850
Perlmutter, Ed D CO07 $346,655
Chabot, Steve R OH01 $332,083
Lujan, Ben R D NM03 $331,750
Young, Don R AK01 $308,280
Ruppersberger, Dutch D MD02 $298,355
Kind, Ron D WI03 $295,200
Lance, Leonard R NJ07 $290,550
Nunes, Devin R CA22 $290,500
Burgess, Michael R TX26 $285,750
Graves, Sam R MO06 $285,322
Brady, Robert A D PA01 $276,550
Murphy, Tim R PA18 $275,450
Bishop, Sanford D GA02 $273,850
Meeks, Gregory W D NY05 $273,336
Hensarling, Jeb R TX05 $270,198
Coffman, Mike R CO06 $269,121
Levin, Sander D MI09 $265,500
Frelinghuysen, Rodney R NJ11 $263,250
Lofgren, Zoe D CA19 $262,244
Larson, John B D CT01 $260,050
Schrader, Kurt D OR05 $258,315
Brady, Kevin R TX08 $257,700
Dent, Charlie R PA15 $253,684
McNerney, Jerry D CA09 $251,150
Clarke, Yvette D D NY09 $247,700
Harper, Gregg R MS03 $245,200
Sanchez, Linda D CA38 $243,000
Aderholt, Robert B R AL04 $241,556
Reichert, Dave R WA08 $235,232
Bilirakis, Gus R FL12 $234,400
Neal, Richard E D MA01 $230,350
Paulsen, Erik R MN03 $226,996
Thornberry, Mac R TX13 $225,900
Schiff, Adam D CA28 $221,824
Long, Billy R MO07 $221,500
Lewis, John D GA05 $221,174
Olson, Pete R TX22 $220,500
Johnson, Sam R TX03 $219,785
Calvert, Ken R CA42 $219,212
McCaul, Michael R TX10 $216,500
King, Steven A R IA04 $210,810
Carter, John R TX31 $208,550
Kelly, Mike R PA03 $208,050
King, Pete R NY02 $207,542
Hastings, Alcee L D FL20 $207,500
Rogers, Mike D R AL03 $205,200
Shuster, Bill R PA09 $202,500
Jordan, Jim R OH04 $202,000
Griffith, Morgan R VA09 $198,900
Ros-Lehtinen, Ileana R FL27 $197,774
Johnson, Bill R OH06 $196,666
Nadler, Jerrold D NY10 $194,200
Meehan, Patrick R PA07 $192,750
Richmond, Cedric D LA02 $192,650
Renacci, Jim R OH16 $191,450
Peters, Scott D CA52 $188,660
Tonko, Paul D NY20 $188,250
Graves, Tom R GA14 $187,250
Smith, Adam D WA09 $186,158
Yoder, Kevin R KS03 $177,871
Sherman, Brad D CA30 $176,670
Thompson, Mike D CA05 $175,145
Castor, Kathy D FL14 $174,616
Jenkins, Lynn R KS02 $173,921
Connolly, Gerry D VA11 $173,886
Slaughter, Louise M D NY25 $173,582
Granger, Kay R TX12 $170,100
Brooks, Susan R IN05 $168,500
Cramer, Kevin R ND01 $168,500
Cleaver, Emanuel D MO05 $166,760
Lucas, Frank D R OK03 $166,500
Cuellar, Henry D TX28 $166,136
Smith, Adrian R NE03 $165,834
Wagner, Ann L R MO02 $164,750
Buchanan, Vernon R FL16 $162,550
Walters, Mimi R CA45 $161,500
Cole, Tom R OK04 $159,150
Price, David D NC04 $157,844
Denham, Jeff R CA10 $157,700
Cohen, Steve D TN09 $157,500
Jackson Lee, Sheila D TX18 $157,350
Costa, Jim D CA16 $155,900
Costello, Ryan R PA06 $152,800
Langevin, Jim D RI02 $152,575
DeLauro, Rosa L D CT03 $152,000
Collins, Chris R NY27 $151,060
Lowey, Nita M D NY17 $151,010
Johnson, Hank D GA04 $149,000
Diaz-Balart, Mario R FL25 $148,800
Scott, David D GA13 $148,250
Larsen, Rick D WA02 $144,000
Cardenas, Tony D CA29 $143,750
Mullin, Markwayne R OK02 $141,750
Himes, Jim D CT04 $139,633
Franks, Trent R AZ08 $139,600
Loebsack, David D IA02 $137,325
Cummings, Elijah E D MD07 $137,100
Hudson, Richard R NC08 $136,750
Sires, Albio D NJ08 $136,443
Conaway, Mike R TX11 $135,750
Rothfus, Keith J R PA12 $134,150
Sinema, Kyrsten D AZ09 $134,046
Walberg, Tim R MI07 $131,850
Yarmuth, John A D KY03 $131,250
Davis, Rodney R IL13 $131,000
Scott, Bobby D VA03 $130,731
Marino, Tom R PA10 $130,700
Clay, William L Jr D MO01 $130,500
Johnson, Eddie Bernice D TX30 $130,250
Stivers, Steve R OH15 $129,701
Smith, Jason R MO08 $129,250
Royce, Ed R CA39 $129,230
Flores, Bill R TX17 $127,500
Peterson, Collin D MN07 $126,680
DelBene, Suzan D WA01 $126,351
Simpson, Mike R ID02 $125,200
Davis, Danny K D IL07 $124,831
Visclosky, Pete D IN01 $120,200
Cicilline, David D RI01 $119,560
Poe, Ted R TX02 $119,155
Comstock, Barbara R VA10 $119,013
Foxx, Virginia R NC05 $115,700
Reed, Tom R NY23 $114,416
Young, David R IA03 $113,755
Pascrell, Bill Jr D NJ09 $113,240
Maloney, Carolyn B D NY12 $112,400
Sewell, Terri A D AL07 $111,377
Gutierrez, Luis V D IL04 $110,700
Lamborn, Douglas L R CO05 $110,543
Deutch, Ted D FL22 $110,250
Chu, Judy D CA27 $110,100
Duffy, Sean P R WI07 $108,750
Bass, Karen D CA37 $108,500
Maloney, Sean Patrick D NY18 $107,890
Jeffries, Hakeem D NY08 $107,400
Hunter, Duncan D R CA50 $107,000
Tipton, Scott R CO03 $105,939
Gibbs, Bob R OH07 $105,250
Luetkemeyer, Blaine R MO03 $105,000
Black, Diane R TN06 $104,750
Wilson, Joe R SC02 $104,750
Womack, Steve R AR03 $104,750
Collins, Doug R GA09 $103,600
Fudge, Marcia L D OH11 $103,250
Capuano, Michael E D MA07 $103,184
Hurd, Will R TX23 $102,600
Kilmer, Derek D WA06 $102,550
Culberson, John R TX07 $101,600
Rice, Kathleen D NY04 $101,552
Marchant, Kenny R TX24 $101,000
Fortenberry, Jeff R NE01 $99,850
Beutler, Jaime Herrera R WA03 $99,300
Holding, George R NC02 $97,750
LoBiondo, Frank R NJ02 $97,600
Cooper, Jim D TN05 $96,586
Graves, Garret R LA06 $96,300
Valadao, David R CA21 $94,750
Walorski, Jackie R IN02 $94,750
Doggett, Lloyd D TX35 $94,152
Roby, Martha R AL02 $93,950
Beyer, Don D VA08 $93,850
Ross, Dennis R FL15 $93,250
Rooney, Tom R FL17 $93,025
Veasey, Marc D TX33 $92,850
Lieu, Ted D CA33 $92,175
Pearce, Steve R NM02 $90,600
Foster, Bill D IL11 $88,750
McKinley, David R WV01 $88,250
Messer, Luke R IN06 $87,150
DeSantis, Ron R FL06 $86,626
Smith, Chris R NJ04 $85,848
Noem, Kristi R SD01 $85,600
Gohmert, Louis B Jr R TX01 $85,055
McSally, Martha R AZ02 $84,936
Blumenauer, Earl D OR03 $84,550
Titus, Dina D NV01 $84,533
Kennedy, Joe III D MA04 $83,848
Curbelo, Carlos R FL26 $83,600
Gowdy, Trey R SC04 $83,250
Ruiz, Raul D CA36 $82,288
Quigley, Mike D IL05 $82,000
Bera, Ami D CA07 $81,923
Rokita, Todd R IN04 $81,250
Courtney, Joe D CT02 $80,900
Castro, Joaquin D TX20 $79,700
Green, Al D TX09 $79,500
Buck, Kenneth R R CO04 $79,350
Polis, Jared D CO02 $78,550
Velazquez, Nydia M D NY07 $76,807
Esty, Elizabeth D CT05 $76,275
Crist, Charlie D FL13 $74,885
Bustos, Cheri D IL17 $73,633
Amodei, Mark R NV02 $73,000
Jones, Walter B Jr R NC03 $72,800
Kuster, Ann Mclane D NH02 $72,765
Gottheimer, Josh D NJ05 $72,380
Vargas, Juan D CA51 $71,950
Bucshon, Larry R IN08 $71,750
McClintock, Tom R CA04 $71,299
Payne, Donald M Jr D NJ10 $71,250
Thompson, Glenn R PA05 $70,500
Hanabusa, Colleen D HI01 $69,800
Lee, Barbara D CA13 $69,450
Bishop, Mike R MI08 $68,250
Roybal-Allard, Lucille D CA40 $68,150
Heck, Dennis D WA10 $68,000
Dingell, Debbie D MI12 $67,716
Khanna, Ro D CA17 $66,801
Brownley, Julia D CA26 $66,746
Napolitano, Grace D CA32 $66,625
Lowenthal, Alan D CA47 $66,200
Schneider, Brad D IL10 $66,151
Vela, Filemon D TX34 $64,735
Farenthold, Blake R TX27 $64,250
Poliquin, Bruce R ME02 $63,750
Higgins, Brian M D NY26 $63,350
Stefanik, Elise R NY21 $62,750
Garamendi, John D CA03 $61,750
Carson, Andre D IN07 $60,750
Duncan, John J Jr R TN02 $60,750
Hultgren, Randy R IL14 $60,550
Woodall, Rob R GA07 $60,250
Knight, Steve R CA25 $60,000
Lipinski, Daniel D IL03 $59,000
Turner, Michael R R OH10 $58,500
Hill, French R AR02 $57,950
Wilson, Frederica D FL24 $57,950
Wittman, Rob R VA01 $57,250
Cartwright, Matt D PA17 $57,000
Joyce, David P R OH14 $55,250
Schakowsky, Jan D IL09 $54,857
Aguilar, Pete D CA31 $54,839
Serrano, Jose E D NY15 $54,800
Ratcliffe, John Lee R TX04 $53,950
Krishnamoorthi, Raja D IL08 $53,836
Frankel, Lois J D FL21 $53,180
Scott, Austin R GA08 $53,050
Boyle, Brendan D PA13 $52,700
Rice, Tom R SC07 $52,000
Byrne, Bradley R AL01 $51,900
Schweikert, David R AZ06 $51,750
Norcross, Don D NJ01 $51,450
Meng, Grace D NY06 $51,250
Walz, Tim D MN01 $51,250
Barr, Andy R KY06 $51,100
Kelly, Robin D IL02 $50,900
Bishop, Rob R UT01 $50,000
O'Rourke, Beto D TX16 $49,747
Gallego, Ruben D AZ07 $49,605
Zeldin, Lee R NY01 $49,350
Perry, Scott R PA04 $48,500
Swalwell, Eric D CA15 $47,811
Katko, John R NY24 $47,250
Beatty, Joyce D OH03 $44,400
Labrador, Raul R ID01 $44,000
McGovern, James P D MA02 $43,950
Barletta, Lou R PA11 $43,000
Crawford, Rick R AR01 $42,500
Fleischmann, Chuck R TN03 $42,000
Loudermilk, Barry R GA11 $41,900
Duncan, Jeff R SC03 $41,830
Pittenger, Robert R NC09 $41,500
Webster, Daniel R FL11 $41,247
Palazzo, Steven R MS04 $41,000
Rohrabacher, Dana R CA48 $40,350
Carter, Buddy R GA01 $39,250
Waters, Maxine D CA43 $39,095
Grijalva, Raul M D AZ03 $39,045
Bost, Mike R IL12 $38,750
Delaney, John K D MD06 $38,500
Gabbard, Tulsi D HI02 $38,451
Evans, Dwight D PA02 $38,000
Grisham, Michelle Lujan D NM01 $37,750
Torres, Norma D CA35 $37,500
Hartzler, Vicky R MO04 $37,150
McCollum, Betty D MN04 $37,000
Gallagher, Mike R WI08 $36,862
Demings, Val D FL10 $36,400
Love, Mia R UT04 $36,225
LaHood, Darin R IL18 $36,000
Keating, Bill D MA09 $35,900
Lynch, Stephen F D MA08 $35,900
Ryan, Tim D OH13 $35,775
Walker, Mark R NC06 $35,750
Coleman, Bonnie D NJ12 $35,250
Rouzer, David R NC07 $34,300
Huizenga, Bill R MI02 $34,000
Suozzi, Tom D NY03 $33,900
Wenstrup, Brad R OH02 $33,750
Donovan, Dan R NY11 $33,700
Bridenstine, James R OK01 $31,750
MacArthur, Thomas R NJ03 $31,500
Posey, Bill R FL08 $31,500
Kildee, Dan D MI05 $30,355
Adams, Alma D NC12 $30,000
Bonamici, Suzanne D OR01 $29,527
Moore, Gwen D WI04 $29,000
Williams, Roger R TX25 $28,750
Kihuen, Ruben D NV04 $28,582
Emmer, Tom R MN06 $28,500
Ferguson, Drew R GA03 $28,500
Stewart, Chris R UT02 $28,500
Pocan, Mark D WI02 $28,009
Marshall, Roger R KS01 $28,000
Blum, Rod R IA01 $27,650
Clark, Katherine D MA05 $27,600
Sanford, Mark R SC01 $27,600
Abraham, Ralph R LA05 $27,300
Moulton, Seth D MA06 $27,200
Cook, Paul R CA08 $26,800
DeFazio, Peter D OR04 $26,691
Lawrence, Brenda D MI14 $26,400
Bacon, Donald John R NE02 $26,000
Brooks, Mo R AL05 $26,000
Hollingsworth, Trey R IN09 $26,000
Brown, Anthony D MD04 $25,850
Carbajal, Salud D CA24 $25,500
Fitzpatrick, Brian R PA08 $25,200
Bergman, John R MI01 $25,000
Massie, Thomas R KY04 $25,000
Moolenaar, John R MI04 $25,000
Cheney, Liz R WY01 $24,500
Allen, Richard W R GA12 $24,250
LaMalfa, Doug R CA01 $24,000
Russell, Steven R OK05 $23,500
Taylor, Scott W R VA02 $23,500
Tenney, Claudia R NY22 $23,000
Rochester, Lisa Blunt D DE01 $22,875
Faso, John R NY19 $22,850
Comer, James R KY01 $22,750
O'Halleran, Tom D AZ01 $21,750
Harris, Andy R MD01 $21,700
Mast, Brian R FL18 $21,500
Grothman, Glenn S R WI06 $21,200
Lewis, Jason R MN02 $21,050
Correa, Lou D CA46 $21,000
Hice, Jody B R GA10 $21,000
Amash, Justin R MI03 $20,650
Jenkins, Evan R WV03 $20,500
Westerman, Bruce R AR04 $20,500
Huffman, Jared D CA02 $20,250
Smucker, Lloyd R PA16 $19,750
Biggs, Andy R AZ05 $19,500
Davis, Susan A D CA53 $19,200
Tsongas, Niki D MA03 $19,007
Dunn, Neal R FL02 $18,500
Kaptur, Marcy D OH09 $18,500
Ellison, Keith D MN05 $18,365
Trott, Dave R MI11 $18,250
Babin, Brian R TX36 $18,000
Mitchell, Paul R MI10 $18,000
Mooney, Alex R WV02 $17,750
Speier, Jackie D CA14 $17,750
Kelly, Trent R MS01 $17,700
Desaulnier, Mark D CA11 $17,625
Gonzalez, Vicente D TX15 $17,500
Nolan, Rick D MN08 $16,779
Banks, Jim R IN03 $16,303
Budd, Ted R NC13 $15,500
Barragan, Nanette D CA44 $15,346
Takano, Mark D CA41 $15,100
Murphy, Stephanie D FL07 $15,051
Norman, Ralph R SC05 $15,050
Roe, Phil R TN01 $15,000
Raskin, Jamie D MD08 $14,911
Newhouse, Dan R WA04 $14,600
Meadows, Mark R R NC11 $14,500
Yoho, Ted R FL03 $14,500
Estes, Ron R KS04 $13,807
Weber, Randy R TX14 $13,750
Desjarlais, Scott R TN04 $13,700
Brat, Dave R VA07 $13,500
Soto, Darren D FL09 $13,500
Handel, Karen R GA06 $13,325
Espaillat, Adriano D NY13 $13,300
Gomez, Jimmy D CA34 $13,300
Gaetz, Matt R FL01 $13,000
Pingree, Chellie D ME01 $12,950
Arrington, Jodey R TX19 $12,500
Gosar, Paul R AZ04 $12,250
Panetta, Jimmy D CA20 $12,050
Garrett, Tom R VA05 $12,000
McEachin, Donald D VA04 $11,925
Rutherford, John R FL04 $10,000
Kustoff, David R TN08 $9,000
Higgins, Clay R LA03 $7,050
Palmer, Gary R AL06 $7,000
Rosen, Jacky D NV03 $6,287
Gianforte, Greg R MT01 $5,900
Lawson, Al D FL05 $5,900
Shea-Porter, Carol D NH01 $5,888
Johnson, Mike R LA04 $5,000
Jayapal, Pramila D WA07 $3,855
Rooney, Francis R FL19 $3,500
Curtis, John R UT03 $2,000
Sarbanes, John D MD03 $1,040
Davidson, Warren R OH08 $15
The Center for Responsive Politics

Data compiled and provided to The Verge by The Center For Responsive Politics (www.opensecrets.org). Figures represent contributions to members and their leadership PACs, made by their individual members or employees or owners, and those individuals’ immediate families. Contributors include Comcast, Cox Enterprises, AT&T, Verizon Communications, CenturyLink, T-Mobile USA, DISH Network, Motorola Solutions, CTIA, Quotidian Gallery Corp, SoftBank Corp, Level 3 Communications, American Cable Association, Tectus Corp, Transglobal Technologies, US Cellular, Cablevision Systems, Mada Communications, Motorola Inc, Intelsat Holdings, NCTA (The Internet & Television Association), NTCA (Rural Broadband Association), US Telecom Association, Granite Telecommunications, Telapex Inc, Windstream Communications, IDT Corp, Eatel, Transtelco, Atlantic Tele-Network, GCI, Telephone & Data Systems Inc, Cincinnati Bell, and Zayo Group.

In this Storystream

Net neutrality: the fight to keep the internet free

View all 126 stories
Apple

Apple iPad mini review: no competition

Google

Google’s Stadia looks like an early beta of the future of gaming

Apple

An exclusive look at an original iPhone prototype

Loading comments...