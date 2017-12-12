Djay Pro 2 comes with AI that can mix songs together for you

Algoriddim’s next generation of its DJ software, Djay Pro 2, has just been released, available for macOS. The program, meant for both amateur and professional DJs, allows users to mix music entirely within the app, or use in conjunction with external hardware for performing, the way Traktor and other DJ apps are used.

The few things that prevented Djay Pro from being true crossover professional software have now been added with the new version. Djay Pro 2 comes with, among other changes, a revamped user interface and an advanced library management system that make the app more nimble to use for those with large libraries of music.

Much of what users loved about the first version of Djay Pro remains intact. The app integrates with your Spotify Premium account, meaning you can instantly DJ using any song found on Spotify at 320kbps. You can even pull curated playlists to find music by mood and genre. It can also pull playlists from your iTunes library, or can be directed to source music stored anywhere on your computer or other connected devices. It’s also carried over functions like the ability to record your mixed output, transpose a song’s key or sort by song key, apply audio effects like a bit crusher or echo, and set loops and cue points.

Some of the added robustness to Djay Pro 2 lies behind the scenes. You can now access a full keyboard editor, which allows users to customize all their keyboard shortcuts, from how to load songs onto decks to individual EQ controls. I found this especially useful, immediately re-mapping some basic controls to mimic what I was already familiar with in Serato, the software I currently use.

Djay Pro 2’s new library management system is also worth pointing out. It’s smart and flexible, allowing users to set parameters for music management in several different ways. Users can split the lower half of the screen to show multiple playlists side by side and filter to find songs based on multiple rules. (For example, you could search for songs within a certain BPM range, and genre, and artist.)

Perhaps most noteworthy (and what will make most DJs cluck disapprovingly upon first announcement) is that Djay Pro 2 comes with Automix AI, a way for the software to intelligently mix music on its own with no human interaction. Previously, Djay Pro offered some automation, like the ability to sync the BPM of two songs, and Match, its song recommendation system that automatically pulls songs from Spotify that will sound good when played together. However, the actual mix between songs still had to be done by a human.

The software can intelligently mix music on its own with no human interaction

When Automix is enabled, Djay Pro 2 takes over, scanning the song’s rhythmic patterns and determining where the best intro and outro sections are for transitioning to the next song. All the ways Automix works, from the duration of the mix to how it handles tempo, can be adjusted, but the automatic settings are darn good.

Watching Automix at work is wild. It will select the next song from your library that will best match with what’s currently playing, slowly fade over once it’s time to mix out, and even employ on-the-fly EQing and filters during the transition. It’s not perfect; there were several times I tried to “trick” the software by throwing it odd tempo changes or songs with little to no intro and the resulting mix was clunky. But in other instances it surprised me. It handled a transition from “Believe” by A-Trak feat. Quavo and Lil Yachty at 71 BPM to Piatto’s “Work That” at 128 BPM with relative smoothness, and even an echo out! I could see this being employed at a house party, during a long club set if you were performing and had to duck to the restroom, or even used by a venue pre-show or if music was needed in an emergency while a technical problem was being dealt with. (I currently have Automix at work in the background while I’m writing.)

If you use visuals while you DJ, Djay Pro 2 has built upon its existing video mode. Like in the previous version, you can mix videos with a grip of built-in transitions, apply reactive visualizers with motion graphics that sync to your music, and overlay graphics with text or additional images, like a logo. Added to this is a new function called PhotoBeat that will let you drag photos in and have a slideshow auto-generate that displays in time with the music. Effects can be added to the photos, just as with video, and all visuals can be projected to an external monitor via HDMI or AirPlay.

Djay Pro 2 is essentially so powerful it’s hard to cover all it does here. (It even works with VoiceOver, meaning users who are blind can still use the program.) It’s also compatible with over 60 MIDI controllers and is certified by Pioneer DJ for plug and play integration, meaning any cue points or meta data you assign in app will carry over to Pioneer DJ hardware, the current standard in most nightclubs. It’s fair to say Djay Pro 2 is not only simple enough for casual users to try, it’s also in-depth enough to be a viable contender to current professional DJ software options. I’m even considering switching from Serato and Rekordbox to this.

Djay Pro 2 for Mac is available now for a limited time introductory price of $39.99 (US) from the Mac App Store. The company has not said how long the sale price will be available, but afterward, the standard price will be $49.99.