Prince’s music has returned to streaming services

Before his death last year, Prince was famously protective of his work, and had pulled his music from most streaming services two years ago. Today, a number of his albums have returned to sites such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora.

In 2015, Prince pulled body of work from all of the major streaming services, with the exception of Tidal. Now, 27 of Prince’s albums and compilation albums from Warner Bros., have returned to those sites, which include For You, Prince, Dirty Mind, Controversy, 1999, Purple Rain, and others.

Warner Bros. Records, CEO and chairman Cameron Strang noted in a statement that the company is “deeply aware of our responsibility to safeguard and nurture his incredible legacy,” and that the label was planning to release a remastered edition of Purple Rain, two albums of unreleased music and a pair of concert films, which are slated to be released on June 9th. According to Financial Times, Prince had granted Warner Music the rights to license his music recorded prior to 1996.

Earlier this week, Universal Music Group acquired the rights to his collection of independent and unreleased music, which includes 25 records and the opportunity to work with the musician’s estate to work on his unreleased music.