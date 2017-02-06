New Chrome extension helps find all those hidden Netflix categories

Browsing Netflix categories has never been an easy task, but a new Chrome extension aims to let you get straight to hidden categories with ease. Netflix Categories is one of the most simple but useful Chrome extensions, with a basic search feature that lets you surface all of Netflix’s categories and sub categories in a single interface. Netflix’s own search never fully surfaces every sub-genre, but this extension lets you access them all in a single click.

The Next Web reports that developer Deekshith Allamaneni plans to add additional categories in future updates, and the existing extension currently lists more than 100. While most Chrome extensions require some permissions to run, Netflix Categories works independently as just a shortcut to all of the TV shows and movie categories on the streaming service. You can download Netflix Categories free of charge in the Chrome Web Store.