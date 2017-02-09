Apple is giving away three months of Apple Music with wireless Beats products

BeatsX, Apple’s newest pair of $149 wireless earbuds, will finally hit store shelves tomorrow after a few months of delays. But it turns out there’s a slight silver lining, because buyers will find a card inside with a code that’s good for three free months of Apple Music — a $30 value. Better yet, Apple will also include the promo card in other Beats products, like the Powerbeats 3 Wireless, Solo 3 Wireless, Studio Wireless, and Beats Pill+ for a limited time.

Customers will have to register their headphones on the Beats By Dr. Dre website, and once that’s done they can plug in the code to get an Apple Music gift card that can be used for a three-month subscription. The offer applies to existing Apple Music subscribers, too — of which there are already 20 million.

Not a bad deal for earbuds that are already cheaper than AirPods

The BeatsX earbuds aren’t truly wireless like Apple’s AirPods — instead, they’re connected by a wire that you have to wrap around the back of your neck. But they’re wireless in the sense that they connect to your phone over Bluetooth. BeatsX earbuds use the same W1 chip that Apple uses in AirPods and a few other Beats headphones, which allows for quick and easy device pairing (and a much more stable connection) when using them with an iPhone.

BeatsX are compatible with Android phones, but they have to be charged with a Lightning cable. Apple promises up to 8 hours of battery life, and the ability to get up to two hours of battery with just five minutes of charging. BeatsX aren’t sweatproof, but the earbuds magnetically click together, and the cord is supposedly tangle-free, making them less of a hassle to stow away when they’re not in use.