Watch the first teaser for Pixar's Coco, the studio's only non-sequel this year

Pixar is releasing two feature films in 2017, and the one we’re definitely the most excited about is Coco. In the film’s first teaser trailer, we meet Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), a 12-year-old aspiring musician who is obsessed with legendary Mexican guitarist Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). But after touching Ernesto’s guitar, he’s taken, somehow, to the Land of the Dead, where his adventure begins.

Coco, helmed by Toy Story 3 director Lee Unkrich, is inspired by the Día de los Muertos, the Mexican Day of the Dead, and features an all-Latinx cast including Mozart in the Jungle star Gael García Bernal and Weeds’s Renée Victor. After this summer’s Cars 3, it’ll be Pixar’s second release of the year, but seeing as this movie is the only film slated that isn’t a sequel, this one will likely be the showcase for the studio’s newer and fresher ideas. Coco hits theaters on November 20th.