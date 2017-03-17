Spider-Man villain Venom will get his own movie in October next year

Spider-Man villain Venom is getting his own standalone movie. Sony has announced that the drooling alien symbiote — a longtime thorn in Spider-Man’s side — will be coming to theaters on October 5th next year. It’s not yet clear who will be portraying the gooey-bodied anti-hero, but Scott Rosenberg (who worked on Jumanji) and Jeff Pinkner (who is handling Stephen King’s The Dark Tower adaptation) will be writing the script.

The October 2018 release date puts a year between the Venom movie and the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, due for release this July. Homecoming reboots Spider-Man for the third time since 2002, handing the iconic red-and-blue suit to young actor Tom Holland, and handling his interactions with the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland’s already made one appearance in the MCU, stepping in on Tony Stark’s side during the Avengers’ own Civil War.

We’ve also seen Venom on the big screen before. Topher Grace joined forces with the symbiotic suit for 2007’s Spider-Man 3, and Sony announced plans for a standalone movie based on the character in 2013, planned as part of a trio of projects that included a third Amazing Spider-Man, and a movie focusing on Marvel supervillains the Sinister Six. Those plans were altered, however, when Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to light up the box office, leading the company to take the character in a different direction, and casting the fate of the villain-centric projects into doubt.