Drake’s latest project, More Life, is now streaming everywhere

After months of delays, Drake has finally released his long-awaited project, More Life. Although the 22-track project premiered on OVO Sound Radio, Drake’s Beats 1 show, More Life will not be an Apple Music exclusive, as the project will be served to every major streaming service, including Spotify, and is available to purchase on iTunes.

More Life could shatter the weekly streaming record set by Views

This is the first project from Drake since 2015 that won’t be locked down to Apple Music for some period of time, but his relationship with the company is still intact. Calling More Life a “playlist” instead of a mixtape was a collaboration between Drake and Apple Music’s team, and it’s expected their relationship — and Drake dropping exclusive content on the service — will continue.

With More Life, Drake a good chance to push the weekly streaming record he already owns to new heights. His last album, Views, was streamed over 250 million times in its first week on Apple Music. With More Life getting prominent placement on Spotify, Tidal, and Google Play Music just to name a few services, there’s a strong chance More Life will push the single-week streaming record out of reach for months to come.