Scientists claim to have designed the perfect, drip-free wine bottle

Some physicists use their degree to study space. Some research materials to aid technology product designs, like headphones or batteries. Others, like one Daniel Perlman of Brandeis University, put his brain where it really matters: designing a wine bottle that doesn’t drip.

A biophysicist and inventor, Perlman said the trick to this design is an additional two-millimeter groove added to the tip of the bottle that helps to catch the liquid as the bottle gets tilted back up. The conclusion came after Perlman studied slow-motion videos of wine being poured for three years, and realized drips most often occur when the bottle is full or near-full. With the extra lip, he claims the tiny design update can fix an obviously very real problem that very many people experience in very frustrating ways. I mean, why would science be applied to a non-existent issue?

The fix is simple enough that he hopes bottle designers just take this into consideration when manufacturing the glass containers. But until that is widely adopted — or if it ever happens — my solution is that you can’t really drip if you don’t use a glass. Bottoms up!