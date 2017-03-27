Creep out a stranger with these adorably weird AirDrop cards

It amazes me to this day how many people complain about battery drain on their smartphones, but leave features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirDrop on when they don’t need it. Which is why the AirDrop troll — sending totally random photos to nearby Apple devices with the feature turned on — is one of my favorite things to do to help those folks realize the perils of their behavior.

If you have trouble coming up with the perfect troll image to share, now you can look to AirDrop Cards for suggestions. The site, created as a hack project by Australia-based Apple accessories company Proper, lets you choose from a selection of premade cards to easily share with unsuspecting strangers. They range from cute (“Just dropping by to say hello”) to affirmative (“I hope you get that promotion, you deserve it”) to straight-up weird (“We haven’t met but I feel so close to you”). Send one away on a crowded train and watch as an iPhone user tries to figure out who just told them via AirDrop they smelled good.

Right now AirDrop Cards only offers 15 photos, but you can sign up to be notified when more are added. It’s no astronaut sloth, but it’s one way to perk up a stranger’s day — or totally freak them out for the hell of it. Which path will you choose?