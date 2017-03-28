Tinder announces web version so you can swipe on your computer

Tinder is no longer just a mobile app. Today the company launched a web version of its app, called Tinder Online, which was conceived for users in developing markets who have limited storage on their phones. Of course, us office workers can use it, too. Instead of swiping, users can either drag a prospective match’s card to the right or left.

You can watch a demo here:

To access Tinder Online, visit tinder.com. The desktop version will still force you to log in with your Facebook account. The rest of the app’s design is relatively the same, although Tinder says it optimized the desktop version for messaging. You can view your match’s profile while you chat.

For now, the service is being tested in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the Philippines, Italy, and Sweden. The company is also testing the ability to log in through SMS in certain markets. Presumably Tinder Online will launch globally soon, but we’ve reached out to Tinder to confirm.