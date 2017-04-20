 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Someone at Apple specializes in making fake human sweat

Skin safety is important when you make the most popular smartwatch

By Chris Welch

Working for the world’s biggest technology company doesn’t mean your job will always be glamorous. As part of a batch of Earth Day 2017 videos it uploaded today, Apple expanded on something it first told Vice News Tonight last night; there’s an employee whose specialty is producing fake sweat for testing on the company’s various products.

Mostly this applies to the Apple Watch, a device that millions of people sweat on every day. In the video, Apple’s head of environmental technologies Rob Guzzo explains that he created a smaller subdivision within his team “just focused on skin safety.” And there’s good reason for that careful approach; remember when one of Fitbit’s fitness trackers gave consumers a nasty skin rash? Another employee explains the rationale: “We want to mimic actual use conditions, but we’re not going to go around collecting sweat from our employees.”

In the clip from Vice News Tonight below (hi Arielle), you’ll get a look at the real-world environmental testing lab. One thing I found interesting is that Apple puts its AirPods through this same sweat test — even though the wireless earbuds aren’t advertised as water or sweat-resistant. This isn’t unique to Apple. Garmin must have a sweat engineer. Samsung and Huawei probably do, too, and I would hope Fitbit does by now. But they haven’t (yet) given their people a rare moment in the spotlight.

