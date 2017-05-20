$650 off the Dell XPS 15, exclusive discounts on the Lenovo Flex 4, and more of the best tech deals

This week was all about Google I/O including the announcement of Google Assistant for iOS, standalone VR headsets, and more — but when it comes to deals, the biggest highlights of the week are great discounts on laptops.
You may remember when we featured the Dell XPS 15 deal back in March, which was popular among The Verge readers. For $650 off, you can now get a fantastic deal on the same laptop with 16GB of RAM instead of 32GB. Our other favorite deal, exclusive to The Verge, is an additional $50 off the already discounted Lenovo 14-inch Flex 4 Series.
Laptops
- Exclusive: For $749, grab an extra $50 off the Lenovo 14-inch Flex 4 Series Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Notebook at B&H until May 24th. It retails for around $849 elsewhere, making this an excellent deal.
- Ending soon: Get $500 off the HP 15t Touch Laptop (Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB memory, 1 TB HDD storage) until May 20th.
- Now down to $1,649, save $650 on the Dell XPS 15 9550 Multi-Touch Notebook.
- Score $380 off the Lenovo Yoga 710 15-inch Laptop (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM) using promo code MAYDEAL710 at check out. It’s unclear when the promo ends, so I recommend jumping on this if you’ve had your eye on it.
Other great deals
- At Best Buy, you can get $30 off Apple’s newest 9.7-inch iPad.
- B&H has some really good prices on two Huawei smartwatches. Although they’re not the most recent model, they still run on android wear 2.0. Grab the 42mm black stainless model for $200 off and the stainless steel with black leather band for $130 off.
- Just in: Today only, May 21st, Monoprice is having a 15 percent off site-wide sale — use code SALE15 to redeem the discount. We’re a fan of their cables and recommend checking out the USB 3.1 USB-C Male to USB-C Male and the Select Series Apple MFi Certified Lightning to USB Charge & Sync (to name a few).
Looking for gaming deals? Check out Polygon’s roundup here.
This post has been updated on May 21st to include the above Monoprice deal.
