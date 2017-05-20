$650 off the Dell XPS 15, exclusive discounts on the Lenovo Flex 4, and more of the best tech deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This week was all about Google I/O including the announcement of Google Assistant for iOS, standalone VR headsets, and more — but when it comes to deals, the biggest highlights of the week are great discounts on laptops.

You may remember when we featured the Dell XPS 15 deal back in March, which was popular among The Verge readers. For $650 off, you can now get a fantastic deal on the same laptop with 16GB of RAM instead of 32GB. Our other favorite deal, exclusive to The Verge, is an additional $50 off the already discounted Lenovo 14-inch Flex 4 Series.

Laptops

Other great deals

