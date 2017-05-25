Instagram is just now offering support for sending links in direct messages

Instagram has a minor update to its Direct messaging feature today, adding the ability to send links directly in the app — something that apparently was not possible before, which is a bit baffling to me. Instagram also is adding automatic links to phone numbers and addresses send through Direct, which is useful.

Additionally, the update adds support for both landscape and portrait pictures sent through Direct. So, instead of weirdly cropping your pictures, they’ll now show up properly in their intended dimensions.

The links should be available to both iOS and Android users today; the portrait / landscape support will also be available today on iOS, with Android support for that feature “coming soon.”