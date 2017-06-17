A Florida woman discovered a treasure trove of rare space documents in the trash

A Navy veteran accidentally stumbled upon a number of rare documents and images from the height of the space age — in the trash outside of a home in Florida.

Former aviation electrician Yvette Quinn discovered the documents several weeks ago, and turned them over to WKMG News 6, concerned about the information left on the curb. The documents contained notes and images from a variety of projects, including early drones, early renders of lunar modules, the space shuttle, and a Martian spacecraft, in addition to items such as a rare Gemini–Titan II press manual.

The documents and images in question originated from the Martin Marietta Corporation, which specialized in aerospace engineering, chemicals, and electronics during the height of the space race. The company later merged with the Lockheed Corporation in 1995 to form aerospace giant Lockheed Martin. The station has since donated the items to the American Space Museum in Titusville, Florida.