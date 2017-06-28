PornHub now has videos that synchronize with connected sex toys

If Joseph Gordon Levitt in the movie Don Jon taught me anything about how men watch porn, it’s that some people are willing to put a whole lot of effort in to find the perfect clip and time themselves along with on-camera action. About four years after the film’s release, it looks like PornHub has figured out the ideal solution in the form of interactive videos that synchronize with a connected sex toy.

PornHub’s launch partners include Fleshlight and Kiiroo, and there will be a new category on the website that contains videos that can be synced to a toy. Depending on what’s happening in the video, the toys will simulate the action with pulses — removing the need to perform your own manual labor. And yes, it will work with one of Fleshlight’s newest devices which looks more like a wine cooler (if you replace the wine with, well, you, and the thing rumbles a whole lot).

Interactive sex videos aren’t a new concept. We’ve seen many that use virtual reality headsets to make the experience more immersive. But for those looking to automate the experience, PornHub hopes the new category the videos will be a free way to get more bang out of your robot companion.