The Dell Latitude 7285, the world’s first wirelessly charging laptop, is now on sale, but its charging capabilities will have to be added on at an additional cost. Dell just announced more pricing and availability details today on the device, which is a 12-inch, detachable 2-in-1 first announced back at CES, and others in its new lineup of hybrid laptops.

So why the extra cost? Well, it’s not the tablet part that has wireless charging capabilities, as Dell achieves that through a kind of hack. The company uses an attachable keyboard, sold separately, as a wireless charging base, although the keyboard cannot be charged beforehand and you can’t use it on any metal surfaces.

Dell said today that the Latitude 7285 12-inch is available for sale on its website starting at $1,199.99, and the Wireless Charging Keyboard and Wireless Charging Mat will run you $549.99. (You save $29.99 if you buy them together versus separately.) The 12-inch 2-in-1’s $1,199.99 option has a Intel Core i5-7Y54 with 128GB SSD and 8GB of memory. A 13-inch convertible version of the Dell Latitude 7000 will become available in August, with pricing for that device to be announced soon.