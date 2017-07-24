Google is removing ‘OK, Google’ voice search from Chromebooks

Buried in the settings of Chrome OS has been an option to use an “OK, Google” prompt to start a verbal Google search. But according to a report from Chrome Unboxed, Google is deprecating that feature in an upcoming version of Chrome OS.

The news gels with speculation (also from Chrome Unboxed) that Google is working on adding its digital assistant to its desktop operating system, including a rumored “Chromebook Eve” model that could have a dedicated Assistant key.

Removing the voice search functionality from the “OK, Google” command would fit in with that nicely, freeing up the phrase for activating Assistant on a future version of Chrome OS, a role that Google currently uses it for on Android and Google Home devices.