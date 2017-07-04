Ticketmaster to kill long lines by checking event attendees in with smartphone audio data

Ticketmaster is launching a new ticketing system that can passively check attendees into events using audio data from smartphones to reduce entry wait time. Rather than manually scanning a QR code or a barcode from a paper ticket, a “smart tone” technology can receive attendee’s data over their smartphone’s ultrasonic sound transmission to verify their mobile ticket and ID, allowing people to cruise in simply by showing a green approved screen on their phones.

The new check-in method is part of Ticketmaster’s new e-ticketing system called Presence, which comes as a partnership with Lisnr, a Cincinnati-based company that previously worked with event-planning startup Splash and Jaguar Land Rover. With Jaguar, for example, the company can identify the driver’s seat preferences and automatically adjust the settings by recognizing sound information sent from their unique smartphone.

“Presence uses a variety of proximity-based digital technology like NFC, RFID, and even sound through our partnership with LISNR, to enhance the fan experience and provide a new tool for venues to decrease fraud and understand who is attending events,” says Justin Burleigh, EVP of Product for Ticketmaster North America.

full global roll out expected in the next four years

Since the e-ticket is tied to an individual’s account from a unique smartphone, Ticketmaster hopes the new check-in system can prevent fake tickets from being sold. For those who don’t want to use their smartphone, Presence tech can also be built into wallet-sized “Smart Tickets” that users can tap to enter a venue. According to VentureBeat, gaining access to a particular attendee’s smartphone also grants event venues precise geo-locations of each guest, allowing organizers to send personalized messages to individuals even as they move within the venue. In the future, Ticketmaster plan to add shopping capability with this sound recognition technology, so guests can purchase food and drink from their seats without waiting in line at concessions. The idea is similar to Google’s Nearby feature which lets users interact with surrounding services and devices that are between 30 to 100 feet in proximity.

Presence is currently in place at 32 venues across North America, and the company expects a full global roll out to take place over the next four years.

Update July 7th, 12:25PM: This story has been updated with more clarification from Ticketmaster.