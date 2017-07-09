Elon Musk shows off first production Tesla Model 3

Elon Musk said that the first production unit of the ultra-anticipated Tesla Model 3 would be coming this week, and here it is. The Tesla CEO posted two photos of the vehicle to Twitter late on Saturday night.

Musk has said that the first 30 Model 3 customers will receive their cars at a party on the 28th. Production is expected to grow to 100 cars in August, more than 1,500 by September, and then 20,000 by December.

It looks like this car is heading straight to Musk's garage. Tesla board member Ira Ehrenpreis was the first to put down his deposit, but apparently gave the rights for the first production vehicle to Musk as a 46th birthday present.