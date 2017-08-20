Apple is now taking donations for the Southern Poverty Law Center through iTunes

Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook sent an e-mail to company employees, stating his disagreement with President Donald Trump’s comments concerning the violence in Charlottesville. He indicated that Apple will make a $2 million donation to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League, and said that users would soon be able to donate directly to the SPLC through iTunes. That feature has just gone live.

A new page appears on the iTunes desktop and mobile storefronts, and can be found under the New Music, Hot Tracks, and Recent Releases sections. Users can donate in $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, and $200 increments.

The page states that 100 percent of donations will be transferred to the civil rights organization. Apple won’t share user information with the SPLC, and won’t qualify to be claimed as a taxable donation.