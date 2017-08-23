Note 8 announcement: all of the news from Samsung’s launch event

After the Note 7 fiasco, all of Samsung’s reputation was riding on its next smartphone launch back in March for the Galaxy S8. But even though that’s done and over with, the company is still finding its upcoming Note device associated with what happened last year. Will this finally be the phone that gets us all past Samsung’s past? For everything you need to know about this year’s flagship phablet that was just announced at the company’s Unpacked event in New York City, see our coverage below.
Aug 23, 2017, 7:30am EDT
August 23, 2017
Samsung is releasing a new Gear VR because the Note 8 won’t fit in older headsets
The new Gear VR works with all recent Samsung smartphones and costs $130.
August 23, 2017
Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 8 customers get free in-home visits from HelloTech
Just don’t ask about the battery
August 23, 2017
Here’s what the Galaxy Note 8 will cost at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint
Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is its most expensive phone ever
August 23, 2017
Samsung is offering Galaxy Note 7 owners a discount on the Note 8
Samsung’s way of apologizing
August 23, 2017
Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch screen and dual camera
Preorders start tomorrow and the new Note goes on sale September 15th.
August 23, 2017
Samsung’s Gear Fit 2 Pro can track your swims, thanks to better water resistance
Now water resistant to 5ATM
August 23, 2017
Samsung Note 8 event: start time and where to stream
Phoenix rising?
