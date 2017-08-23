Note 8 announcement: all of the news from Samsung’s launch event

After the Note 7 fiasco, all of Samsung’s reputation was riding on its next smartphone launch back in March for the Galaxy S8. But even though that’s done and over with, the company is still finding its upcoming Note device associated with what happened last year. Will this finally be the phone that gets us all past Samsung’s past? For everything you need to know about this year’s flagship phablet that was just announced at the company’s Unpacked event in New York City, see our coverage below.