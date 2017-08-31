The new 7,541-piece Lego Millennium Falcon is the biggest and most expensive set ever

It’s 7,541 pieces. That’s the number of Lego bricks in the newly updated Ultimate Collectors Series Millennium Falcon set that Lego announced today (via io9). It’s the single largest Lego set ever sold (by a considerable margin), and with a whooping $800 price tag, it’s also the single most expensive Lego set the company has ever sold.

And let me tell you, it looks glorious. Lego has put a ton of work into making this a super detailed version of the actual ship from the films — to the point that it includes swappable deflector dishes to match either the original trilogy or the more recent Force Awakens variants of the ship, along with accurate interior sections. It’s the sort of thing Lego has become known for on its Ultimate Collector Series sets, which tend to go above and beyond the usual playsets when it comes to accuracy.

The set also comes with 10 minifigures (Han, C-3P0, Leia, Chewbacca, BB-8, Old Han, Finn, Rey, and two porgs) allowing you to crew your giant Lego ship with the characters from the original trilogy and the latest saga films. As an added bonus, the heads on the original Han and Leia figures spin around to offer a variant look with air respirators, for re-creating scenes like the mynock attack in Empire Strikes Back. (A Lego mynock is also included.) Like the deflector dish, it’s another nice detail for how the set aims to satisfy fans of both eras of the films.

The set is actually an updated version of the original deluxe Falcon set that Lego released back in 2007, which contained a paltry 5,195 pieces and cost a mere $500. While that set (like all of the Ultimate Collectors Series models) was eventually discontinued, it remains one of the most sought-after sets by fans; prices for the original model tend to cost in the $2,000 to $3,000 range. Fans have also taken on the mantle of trying to best Lego’s own official sets since then, with creations like this 10,000-piece replica that adds an extra level of accuracy.

The Falcon isn’t the only collector’s set Lego announced today, either. If you have a more modest budget (or just prefer adorable droids), there’s also a 1,106-piece Lego BB-8 model coming out on September 1st for $99.99.

The Millennium Falcon set will go on sale on October 1st for $799.99.