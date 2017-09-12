Apple will sell 4K movies for same price as HD

At Apple’s annual fall hardware event today, CEO Tim Cook announced the first (long-rumored) 4K version of Apple TV. The company’s finally catching up with Roku and Google’s Chromecast, which added 4K support last fall. This move from Apple is even a few months behind Amazon, so it’s unsurprising and about time. It was preceded by Cook explaining the “history of TV” from black and white to 4K, the latest “key inflection point.”

Senior VP Eddy Cue then announced a whole slew of 4K HDR content that will be compatible with the new Apple TV, including films from major studios like 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, Universal, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros.

4K movies will be added to iTunes at the same price as HD content (a price point the company haggled with studios over earlier this summer). Cue also announced that previously purchased HD movies will be automatically upgraded to 4K for free. Netflix — which has offered 4K content on other platforms since April of last year — will also be available in 4K on the new Apple TV. The Amazon Prime video app and Amazon’s 4K content will be coming “later this year.”