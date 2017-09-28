Aston Martin just showed off designs for a $4 million limited edition submarine

Submarines are usually great big heaving hulks of metal. Aesthetically they’re pretty average most of the time but they get the job done. Now, Aston Martin, the luxury car maker known to be James Bond’s car of choice, has partnered with Triton Submarines to create a submersible that’s made for those who like nice things. Aston Martin says the partnership "has shaped a unique concept that will lead to an exclusive, strictly-limited edition vehicle." You’d better start saving now because the submarine will cost you $4 million. (Although to be fair, it does have air-conditioning.)

The flagship project from Aston Martin Consulting is just a concept design at the moment, that will eventually lead to the development of a three-person sub. The submarine will be able dive to depths of 1,650 feet and travel at speeds of up to 3.5 miles per hour. Bloomberg reports that at 5.9 feet tall and 8,800 pounds, the submarine will be the smallest and lightest three-person sub in the world when it first ships in about a year’s time.

Renders of the submarine, codenamed Project Neptune, show a futuristic looking vehicle that would fit right in on a film like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea set a century from now. "Project Neptune is defined by its sleek, elegant exterior," said Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer at Aston Martin. "We have used forms and proportions that express the same devotion to design, engineering and beauty that shape our cars."

Aston says the venture will enable it to branch out into new aspects of the luxury world. In maintaining Aston Martin’s exclusivity, only a dozen of the submarines will be made each year. Will it make an appearance in Daniel Craig’s last Bond film? My fingers are certainly crossed.

