Apple iPhone X name revealed in leaked iOS 11 firmware

Apple looks set to introduce a special “iPhone X” on Tuesday, to mark 10 years of the handset. We’ve seen a number of leaks about the hardware and its features, but everyone has been calling it the iPhone 8 so far. It looks like Apple is about to launch its top-tier phone as the iPhone X, if the latest leaked firmware is accurate.

iOS developer Steven Troughton-Smith has discovered references to iPhone X that are linked directly to the D22 codename with a bezel-less display. It’s the strongest indicator we have so far that Apple is planning the special naming to mark 10 years of the iPhone. Troughton-Smith has also discovered separate iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus references in the final iOS 11 firmware, suggesting that Apple isn’t planning to use its tradition S branding, and will instead jump to iPhone 8 for its non-OLED devices. A number of different iPhone names have been floating around for Apple’s OLED device, including iPhone Edition, iPhone Pro, and iPhone 8.

While this is the final iOS 11 firmware, Apple could still tweak its software before the iPhone X is available in stores and name it something else entirely. Lots of rumors have suggested shipments of the iPhone X could be delayed due to OLED shortages and Apple’s “urgent” need to find another display supplier besides Samsung. If the iPhone X ships slightly later than the other two models then Apple may have time to adjust its name in a future iOS 11 update. We’ll find out more about the rumored $1,000 pricing and exact release date on Tuesday at Apple’s press event.