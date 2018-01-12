Apple made a section of the App Store to highlight apps that offer free trials

For those who want to test out an app before making a purchase, Apple is now promoting a new section in the App Store, “Try it for Free,” that highlights apps that offer a free trial period before you have to pay for a subscription. The introduction of the new feature makes sense as Apple is also trying to promote its subscription-based apps as a new business model for app developers.

To get to the new section, go to Apple’s App Store on iOS, then tap the Apps tab. The new section is the second thing listed on the screen.

As of this writing, there are only four apps being offered in the section. Current apps with free trials include an annual membership for 1Password that’s normally $35.99, a subscription to USA Today for $2.99 a month, a subscription to Panna: Video Recipes & Classes for $71.99 a year, and a subscription to Lake: Coloring Books for $2.99 a week. It looks like annual, monthly, and weekly subscriptions are all lumped together, so users will have to be careful to note the frequency of a specific plan, lest it charge them more often than anticipated.

There is also the usual peril of free trials — accidentally forgetting to cancel the trial before it starts charging you, if you don’t end up wanting the service. With 1Password, you have to agree to pay for the service in order to get the free trial, which lasts for 30 days. The length of the free trial also varies by app as well, so that’s another thing to watch out for.