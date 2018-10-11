Genius lyrics are now available in Apple Music

Music encyclopedia and lyrics database Genius has announced a partnership with Apple Music, pairing the website’s lyrics with songs. Starting today, Genius lyrics for “thousands of songs” are available on Apple Music, allowing users to read lyrics while they listen to a song.

Additionally, Apple Music is now the official music player for Genius. Apple Music subscribers who visit the Genius website and are logged into their account will be able to play a song directly on the song’s Genius song page. So, if you’re looking up the lyrics for Ariana Grande’s “God is a Woman,” there will be an Apple Music player present on the Genius page so you can listen along.

Snippets of Genius lyrics can also be found on hit songs throughout Spotify, a partnership that started back in 2016 with a series of playlists called Behind the Lyrics, which gave additional info for songs a la Pop-Up Video.

The Apple Music player feature is available on the Genius website (both desktop and iOS mobile web) and in its iOS app.