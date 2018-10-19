How to view your notification history on Android

If you’ve used Android for quite some time, it’s likely you’ve mistakenly swiped away a notification or two for one reason or another. Maybe you’re swiping in a hurry, or you accidentally cleared everything in the notification drawer without meaning to, or maybe you just wonder where all your notifications go and if there’s a historical list of them after you’ve dismissed them.

But don’t worry. You can find everything from missed messages, emails, app updates, and even system messages in the stock Notification Log option — if your phone can access it.

How to find your Notification Log

Long-press anywhere on your home screen.

Select “Widgets” from the pop-up menu.

Scroll down and long-press the “Settings” widget, then place it on your home screen.

You’ll get a list of features that the Settings shortcut can access. Tap “Notification Log.”

Tap the widget and scroll through your past notifications.

What if I can’t find the Notification Log?

Every Android phone may not have the stock Notification Log. I tested this shortcut on the Google Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, and Razer Phone 2 — all phones with stock or near-stock versions of Android. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and LG G7 didn’t have the log listed anywhere within Android’s system settings. But if your phone doesn’t offer the log, there is a workaround for this, as written up by Rita El Khoury on Android Police.

A much better approach is Unnotification https://t.co/vmywWdSuTV.



The notification log is super user unfriendly and not the same as bringing back the swiped away notification at all.



We seriously need this as a standard Android feature, an undo button. — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) October 19, 2018

For phones that don’t have the default log (or if you want a more user-friendly experience), you can also download Unnotification. The app brings back your last dismissed notification, as well as your notification history. You can find the app on the Play Store.

Update April 2nd, 2020, 4:50PM ET: This article was originally published on October 19th, 2018, and it has been updated to slightly change the directions and to link directly to the review of Unnotifcation.