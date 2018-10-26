 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Verge holiday 2018 gaming guide

The best games coming to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, and Xbox One

All Stories

Spider-Man on PS4 makes you feel like a superhero

By Andrew Webster

Pokemon: Let’s Go simplifies the series without losing its soul

By Megan Farokhmanesh

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the most convincing open-world game ever made

By Andrew Webster

Hitman 2 is the most refined and rewarding game in the series

By Nick Statt

Tetris Effect is a glorious love letter to Tetris

By Andrew Webster

Life is Strange 2 puts politics at its forefront

By Megan Farokhmanesh and Andrew Webster

Gris is like a stunning animated movie that you can play

By Andrew Webster

“The whole game is about convincing him that he’s being an asshole.”

Donut County is a game about swallowing Los Angeles

By Laura Hudson

Black Ops 4 merges Fortnite and PUBG into the best Call of Duty in years

By Nick Statt

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a disappointing conclusion to a thrilling trilogy

By Sam Byford

The grisly mystery of Return of the Obra Dinn will make you obsessed

By Andrew Webster

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the complete package

By Andrew Webster

Fallout 76 journal: an ongoing exploration of post-apocalyptic West Virginia

By Andrew Webster

The end of the year is busy for a lot of reasons, but it’s especially busy if you’re a fan of video games. With the impending holiday shopping rush, it’s the best chance for developers and publishers to get their games in front of a potentially huge audience of shoppers. This means that from September on, it can feel like a constant deluge of new game releases.

2018 is no different. Things started out strong with a slick new version of Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, and the momentum has only continued. Huge franchises like Pokémon, Fallout, and Red Dead Redemption are making a return, while indie games like Donut County and Return of the Obra Dinn are offering brand-new interactive experiences. In December, the year will be capped off with the biggest Super Smash Bros. game ever made.

It’s a lot to keep track of. So to make things as easy as possible, we’ve gathered all of The Verge’s holiday games coverage in one spot. Here, you can catch up on reviews of the latest releases as well as in-depth features on how these games are made and interviews with the people who make them.

The only thing we can’t give you is enough time to play everything.

Start here
Donut County is a game about swallowing Los Angeles and realizing you’re an asshole