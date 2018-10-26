The Verge holiday 2018 gaming guide

The end of the year is busy for a lot of reasons, but it’s especially busy if you’re a fan of video games. With the impending holiday shopping rush, it’s the best chance for developers and publishers to get their games in front of a potentially huge audience of shoppers. This means that from September on, it can feel like a constant deluge of new game releases.

2018 is no different. Things started out strong with a slick new version of Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, and the momentum has only continued. Huge franchises like Pokémon, Fallout, and Red Dead Redemption are making a return, while indie games like Donut County and Return of the Obra Dinn are offering brand-new interactive experiences. In December, the year will be capped off with the biggest Super Smash Bros. game ever made.

It’s a lot to keep track of. So to make things as easy as possible, we’ve gathered all of The Verge’s holiday games coverage in one spot. Here, you can catch up on reviews of the latest releases as well as in-depth features on how these games are made and interviews with the people who make them.

The only thing we can’t give you is enough time to play everything.