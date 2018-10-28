Everything coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now in November

You may have noticed that in the last two months, this column has largely centered on scary movies. That’s because Halloween is obviously the best holiday of the year, which leaves me in a bit of a quandary for November. What am I going to do, focus on really awesome Thanksgiving movies? That’s clearly not an option because there really is no such thing (except for maybe Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, but let’s not get bogged down with semantics). So let’s just get down to it.
This month, Netflix easily has the most interesting additions, including the final (and Kevin Spacey-free) season of House of Cards, the Chris Pine historical epic The Outlaw King, and a double dose of Orson Welles: the service will be debuting his long-unfinished-but-now-finally-completed film The Other Side of the Wind as well as They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead, which documents the creation of that film. Netflix is also swinging for the prestige fences with The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the newest film from Joel and Ethan Coen, and it’s also dialing in on retro nostalgia with the new animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.
Amazon Prime has its own things to offer, including Homecoming, the new Julia Roberts series from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, the second season of the service’s Patriot, as well as the drama Mirzapur. There’s also an assortment of films coming to Prime, including the original Child’s Play, Terms of Endearment, Weird Science, and Kick-Ass.
HBO Now has a much more subdued lineup of new titles for November, including The Truth About Killer Robots, the season premiere of Room 104, and the debuts of new shows Sally4Ever and My Brilliant Friend. HBO Now also has several movies joining the service that are worth calling out, including the new Tomb Raider, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and Annabelle: Creation.
We’ve included the full list of titles for all three services below.
Coming to Netflix
November 1st
- Angela’s Christmas
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cape Fear
- Children of Men
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Cloverfield
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
- Doctor Strange
- Fair Game - Director’s Cut
- Follow This: Part 3
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Good Will Hunting
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- Julie & Julia
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
- Planet Hulk
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sixteen Candles
- Stink!
- The English Patient
- The Judgement
- The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
- Transcendence
- Vaya
November 2nd
- Brainchild
- House of Cards, season 6
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
- The Holiday Calendar
- The Other Side of the Wind
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, season 4
November 3rd
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
November 4th
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, (streaming every Sunday, starting October 28th)
November 5th
- Homecoming, season 1
- John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
November 7th
- Into the Forest
November 8th
- The Sea of Trees
November 9th
- Beat Bugs, season 3
- La Reina del Flow
- Medal of Honor
- Outlaw King
- Spirit Riding Free, season 7
- Super Drags
- The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
- Treehouse Detectives, season 2
- Westside
November 12th
- Green Room
November 13th
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
- Oh My Ghost
- Warrior
November 15th
- May The Devil Take You
- The Crew
November 16th
- Cam
- Narcos: Mexico
- Ponysitters Club, season 2
- Prince of Peoria
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- The Break-Up
- The Kominsky Method
- The Princess Switch
November 18th
- The Pixar Story
November 19th
- The Last Kingdom, season 3
November 20th
- Kulipari: Dream Walker
- Motown Magic
- Sabrina
- The Final Table
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
November 21st
- The Tribe
November 22nd
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
- The Christmas Chronicles
November 23rd
- Frontier, season 3
- Fugitiva
- Sick Note
- Sick Note, season 2
- To Build or Not to Build, season 2
November 25th
- My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
November 27th
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
November 29th
- Pocoyo, season 4
November 30th
- 1983
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
- Baby
- Death by Magic
- F is for Family, season 3
- Happy as Lazzaro
- Rajma Chawal
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical, season 2
- The World Is Yours
- Tiempo compartido
Leaving Netflix
November 1st
- Amelie
- Crossfire
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Oculus
- Phenomenon
- Run to me
- Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
- Steel Magnolias
- The Invasion
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- The Lazarus Effect
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Reader
- Up in the Air
November 12th
- Anna Karenina
November 16th
- Paddington
November 17th
- Undercover Boss, seasons 1-5
Coming to Amazon Prime Video
November 1st
- 21
- 2001 Maniacs
- Alice
- Assault on Precinct 13
- Candyman: Day of the Dead
- Child’s Play
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Cruel Intentions
- De-Lovely
- Desperate Hours
- Die Another Day
- Duck, You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite)
- Excalibur
- Guns of the Magnificent Seven
- Hostel
- Hostel: Part II
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Leaving Las Vegas
- Like Water
- Little Man Tate
- Little Odessa
- Lord of War
- Made
- Making Contact (Joey)
- Michael Clayton
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Mulholland Falls
- My Girl
- Terms of Endearment
- The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Birdcage
- The Living Daylights
- The Magnificent Seven Ride!
- The Mexican
- The Motorcycle Diaries (Diarios de motocicleta)
- The Red Violin (Le violon rouge)
- The World Is Not Enough
- Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
- Weird Science
November 2nd
- Homecoming, season 1
- Wonder
November 3rd
- Kick-Ass
November 6th
- The Durrells in Corfu, season 3
November 8th
- Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
November 9th
- Beat, season 1
- Little Big Awesome, season 1b
- Patriot, season 2
November 10th
- The Children Act
November 15th
- Gotti (2018)
- Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks
November 16th
- Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams
- Gymkhana Files, season 1
- Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
- Mirzapur, season 1
November 17th
- McQueen
- Siberia
November 18th
- Condemned
November 20th
- Creative Galaxy: Arty’s Holiday Masterpiece
- Little Women, season 1
- Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas
November 21st
- Box of Moon Light
- Loving Pablo
November 22nd
- Wild Kratts: Creatures of the Deep Sea
November 24th
- Downsizing
November 29th
- Harry Brown
- Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys
November 30th
- Inside Jokes, season 1
- Sleepless
Coming to HBO Now
November 1st
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Extended Version)
- Anywhere But Here
- Cheaper By the Dozen
- Cooties
- Cop Car
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Crimes and Misdemeanors
- Dangerous Minds
- Diez minutos antes
- Edge of Darkness
- Empire
- Extreme Measures
- Firewall
- First Daughter
- Four Christmases
- Hard Candy
- HBO First Look: Bohemian Rhapsody
- Head Over Heels
- In the Name of the Father
- Invictus
- Knight and Day (Extended Version)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- The Mask
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Tightrope
- Vampires Suck (Extended Version)
- Volcano
- Without a Trace
November 2nd
- Tracey Ullman’s Show, season 3 finale
November 3rd
- Fifty Shades Freed (Extended Version)
- Pod Save America, series finale
November 4th
- Axios, documentary series premiere
- The Deuce, season 2 finale
November 8th
- We Are Not Done Yet
November 9th
- La Familia
- Room 104, season 2 premiere
November 10th
- Esme & Roy, season 1A finale
- Love, Simon
- Paddington 2
- When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
November 11th
- Sally4Ever, season 1 premiere
November 12th
- The Price of Everything
November 13th
- 24/7 The Match: Tiger vs. Phil
November 14th
- Annabelle: Creation
- Ideal Home
November 15th
- The Emperor’s Newest Clothes
November 16th
- Entre Nos: Orlando Leyba
November 17th
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
- Real Time with Bill Maher, season 16 finale
- Sesame Street, season 49 premiere
November 18th
- My Brilliant Friend, series premiere
November 19th
- Chumel Con Chumel Torres, season 3 finale
- HBO First Look: The Favourite
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, season 5 finale
November 23rd
- Hombre de Fe
November 24th
- Tomb Raider
November 25th
- Axios, Documentary Series Finale
November 26th
- The Truth About Killer Robots
Leaving HBO Now
November 5th
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Live By Night
November 30th
- A Sound of Thunder
- Atomic Blonde
- The Company
- Cleopatra
- Dead Calm
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Door in the Floor
- Duplicity
- Glory Road
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- Identity
- Illegal Tender
- In the Army Now
- Jersey Boys
- K-9
- K-911
- K-9: P.I.
- Mercury Rising
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj
- Night at the Museum Battle of the Smithsonian
- Paradise
- The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A Veggietales Movie
- Romeo and Juliet
- Seabiscuit
- Sgt. Bilko
- Space Cowboys
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- Sylvia
- Undercover Brother
- Waitress
- War For the Planet of the Apes
- You’ve Got Mail
Update November 6th, 2:00PM ET: Amazon has clarified that, contrary to its previous release, season 3 of The Expanse will not be available on Amazon Prime in November. We have removed all mentions of the show from this post.
Loading comments...