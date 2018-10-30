The new iPad Pro doesn’t have a headphone jack

Like it or not, Apple is removing the headphone jack from the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. If you want to use a 3.5mm audio jack with one of the new models, then you will need one of Apple’s USB-C to 3.5mm dongles. That’s right: the new iPad Pro moves from a Lightning cable to USB Type C.

Apple’s removal of the 3.5mm audio jack from the iPads wasn’t without warning. The company has been removing ports from its lineup for a while now. Apple removed the audio jack from the iPhone 7 / 7 Plus, then removed all other ports except the audio jack and USB-C on the MacBook Pro and Air lineups. Apple is also increasing the number of dongles they sell, by introducing a $39 SD card to USB-C dongle for users who want to edit photos straight from their camera while on-the-go.

However, there’s a lot to be gained with the new iPad Pros, including thinner bezels, the iPhone XS’ gesture navigation, a new magnetically attached Apple Pencil, and finally, the addition of FaceID.

Last month, Apple also decided to no longer include a free dongle with new iPhones, so it’s unlikely that you’ll find one in the box. If you want to use headphones with your new iPad Pro, you’ll need to shell out $9 for the new 3.5 mm to USB-C headphone jack adapter.