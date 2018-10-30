iOS 12.1 is now available with group FaceTime, new emoji, and ‘beautygate’ fix

Apple’s first update to iOS 12 is now available to download. The iOS 12.1 update comes with the much anticipated fix for the front camera bug that was overly smoothing skin on the iPhone XS and XR, as well as new emoji. (The bagel emoji!)

Apple told The Verge earlier this month that the beauty bug was caused by a flaw in its smart HDR camera system that chose the wrong base frame for HDR processing whenever someone took a selfie.

iOS 12.1 also adds dual-SIM support for the iPhone XS and XR, and Group FaceTime support for video chat with up to 32 people simultaneously. The iOS 12.1 update also comes with 70 new emoji, including options for bald people, curly-haired people, and those with mustaches, as well as red and grey-haired emoji. You can download and install iOS 12.1 on supported iPhones and iPads right now.