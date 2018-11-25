Everything coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now in December

So you’ve survived Thanksgiving, and managed to do it without bringing up politics or any other awkward topics with family members? Well, then this December you should treat yourself by checking out something on your streaming service of choice.
I’m going to stay away from holiday movies for the most part, both because it’s a played out option, but also because there’s not a whole lot of cheesy holiday flicks to pick from in the first place. Instead, Netflix is adding films like Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, the Sandra Bullock post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, directed by actor and motion-capture innovator Andy Serkis. The service will also be adding Avengers: Infinity War to its lineup, along with The Lobster and the 11th season of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. If you’re interested in teen dramas with a fondness for Satan, there’s also a special holiday episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Amazon Prime customers will be able to watch the second season of the Emmy award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the new series Vanity Fair, and if you’re in the mood for something from the creator of This Is Us that actually isn’t anything like This Is Is despite what the advertising campaign said, there is the film Life Itself. The service is also getting some incredibly impressive film library titles, including All the President’s Men, Boogie Nights, David Fincher’s The Game, and one of the best — and scariest — films of the year, Ari Aster’s Hereditary.
HBO Now customers will get a number of films this month, including Inception, The Hangover, and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. The service will also be adding the documentary Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland, as well as the season finales for Camping, My Brilliant Friend, and season 2 of Room 104, amongst others.
We’ve included the full list of titles for all three services below.
Coming to Netflix
December 1st
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone, season 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of the Alhambra (streaming every Saturday)
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass, season 5
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
December 2nd
- The Lobster
December 3rd
- Blue Planet II, season 1
- Hero Mask
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot, season 2
December 4th
- District 9
December 6th
- Happy!, season 1
December 7th
- 5 Star Christmas
- Bad Blood
- Dogs of Berlin
- Dumplin’
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
- Nailed It! Holiday!
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
- Pine Gap
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star
- The American Meme
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
- The Ranch: Part 6
December 9th
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso, season 3
December 10th
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It
December 11th
- Vir Das: Losing It
December 12th
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols
- Out of Many, One
December 13th
- Wanted, season 3
December 14th
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale
- Cuckoo, season 4
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs
- Fuller House, season 4
- Inside the Real Narcos
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season 3
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
- Roma
- Sunderland Til I Die
- The Fix
- The Innocent Man
- The Protector
- Tidelands
- Travelers, season 3
- Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 8
December 16th
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway
- The Theory of Everything
December 18th
- Baki
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5
December 21st
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia
- 7 Days Out
- Back With the Ex
- Bad Seeds
- Bird Box
- Derry Girls
- Diablero
- Greenleaf, season 3
- LAST HOPE: Part 2
- Perfume
- Sirius the Jaeger
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
- Tales by Light, season 3
- The Casketeers
- Wolf (BÖRÜ)
December 24th
- Hi Score Girl
- The Magicians, season 3
December 25th
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, season 11
- Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
December 26th
- Alexa & Katie, season 2
- YOU
December 28th
- Instant Hotel
- La noche de 12 años
- Selection Day
- When Angels Sleep
- Yummy Mummies
December 30th
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
December 31st
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
December TBD
- Watership Down: Limited Series
Leaving Netflix
December 1st
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Groundhog Day
- Happily N’Ever After
- Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
- Hellraiser
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Sons of Anarchy, seasons 1-7
- Spider-Man 3
- Spy Hard
- Stephen King’s Children of the Corn
- Swept Under
- The Covenant
- The Game
December 4th
- Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
- Air Bud: Spikes Back
- Air Bud: World Pup
- Air Buddies
- Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales
- Spooky Buddies
- Tarzan & Jane
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
December 7th
- Trolls
December 10th
- Battle Royale
- Battle Royale 2
- Teeth
December 15th
- Step Up 2: The Streets
December 16th
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
December 17th
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
December 19th
- Ip Man: The Final Fight
December 20th
- Disney’s Moana
- Food, Inc.
- I Give It a Year
December 22nd
- Spotlight
December 25th
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
December 31st
- Troy
Coming to Amazon Prime Video
December 1st
- A Clockwork Orange
- A Fish Called Wanda
- A Fistful of Dollars (Per un pugno di dollari)
- All the President’s Men
- Bad Girls from Mars
- Because I Said So
- Bestseller
- Beverly Hills Vamp
- Blue Hill Avenue
- Boogie Nights
- Bright Lights, Big City
- Event Horizon
- Gargoyle
- Groundhog Day
- Happily N’Ever After
- Happily N’Ever After 2
- Hitman’s Run
- King of the Mountain
- Line of Duty
- Livin’ by the Gun
- Margin Call
- Mars Attacks!
- Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
- Ordinary People
- Promised Land
- Silent Tongue
- Sleepover
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- The Black Stallion
- The Dark Crystal
- The Firm
- The Game
- The Godson
- The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- Trucks
- Ulee’s Gold
- Valkyrie
- War
- Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins
- Wild Wild West
- Windtalkers
December 5th
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 2
December 7th
- Killers
- Why Did I Get Married Too?
December 8th
- Before I Fall
- Collide
December 14th
- LOL: Last One Laughing, season 1
December 15th
- 4 Blocks, season 2
- Life of Crime, Mini-series
December 16th
- Evan Almighty
December 19th
- A Most Wanted Man
December 21st
- Life Itself
- Vanity Fair, season 1
December 25th
- Iron Man 2
December 27th
- Hereditary
December 28th
- Niko and the Sword of Light, season 2
Coming to HBO Now
December 1st
- An Innocent Man
- The Best Man
- The Book of Eli
- Bootmen
- Dave
- Dawn of the Dead
- George A Romero’s Land of the Dead
- Get Him to the Greek
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- The Hangover
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Inception
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists
- The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island
- The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock
- The Land Before Time VII: Stone of Cold Fire
- The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze
- The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water
- The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration
- Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole
- Light It Up
- Lost River
- Mi tesoro (aka My Treasure)
- Rampage
- Vida en Marte (aka Life on Mars)
December 2nd
- Camping, season 1 finale
December 3rd
- Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland
December 4th
- HBO First Look: Mortal Engines
December 6th
- Traffik
December 7th
- Ice Box
December 8th
- Ready Player One
December 10th
- Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists
- My Brilliant Friend, season 1 finale
- My True Brilliant Friend
December 11th
- Momentum Generation
December 14th
- Room 104, season 2 finale
December 14th
- High & Mighty
December 14th
- Vice, season 6 finale
December 15th
- Blockers
December 15th
- Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean
December 16th
- Magnifica, season 3 finale
December 17th
- Bleed Out
December 21st
- En El Septimo Dia (aka On the Seventh Day)
December 22nd
- Isle of Dogs
December 23rd
- Sally4Ever, season 1 finale
December 29th
- Life of the Party
Leaving HBO Now
December 16th
- Wolves at the Door
December 23rd
- All About Steve
- Marmaduke
December 24th
- Jennifer’s Body
December 26th
- Whip It
December 31st
- A Perfect World
- Away We Go
- Black Sea
- Blade Runner 2049
- Blood Work
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
- Death Warrant
- Dolores Claiborne
- Dude Where’s my Car?
- Dunkirk
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Garden State
- Mr. Mom
- Napoleon Dynamite
- Ninja Assassin
- Oscar
- Owning Mahowny
- Pattie Cake$
- Rock Dog
- Run Fat Boy Run
- Sweet Dreams
- The Full Monty
- The Sandlot
- The Sandlot 2
- The Turning Point
