Everything coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now in December

So you’ve survived Thanksgiving, and managed to do it without bringing up politics or any other awkward topics with family members? Well, then this December you should treat yourself by checking out something on your streaming service of choice.

I’m going to stay away from holiday movies for the most part, both because it’s a played out option, but also because there’s not a whole lot of cheesy holiday flicks to pick from in the first place. Instead, Netflix is adding films like Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, the Sandra Bullock post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, directed by actor and motion-capture innovator Andy Serkis. The service will also be adding Avengers: Infinity War to its lineup, along with The Lobster and the 11th season of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. If you’re interested in teen dramas with a fondness for Satan, there’s also a special holiday episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Amazon Prime customers will be able to watch the second season of the Emmy award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the new series Vanity Fair, and if you’re in the mood for something from the creator of This Is Us that actually isn’t anything like This Is Is despite what the advertising campaign said, there is the film Life Itself. The service is also getting some incredibly impressive film library titles, including All the President’s Men, Boogie Nights, David Fincher’s The Game, and one of the best — and scariest — films of the year, Ari Aster’s Hereditary.

HBO Now customers will get a number of films this month, including Inception, The Hangover, and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. The service will also be adding the documentary Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland, as well as the season finales for Camping, My Brilliant Friend, and season 2 of Room 104, amongst others.

We’ve included the full list of titles for all three services below.

Coming to Netflix

December 1st

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone, season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra (streaming every Saturday)

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass, season 5

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

December 2nd

The Lobster

December 3rd

Blue Planet II, season 1

Hero Mask

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot, season 2

December 4th

District 9

December 6th

Happy!, season 1

December 7th

5 Star Christmas

Bad Blood

Dogs of Berlin

Dumplin’

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Nailed It! Holiday!

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Pine Gap

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

The American Meme

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)

The Ranch: Part 6

December 9th

Sin senos sí hay paraíso, season 3

December 10th

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

December 11th

Vir Das: Losing It

December 12th

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

Out of Many, One

December 13th

Wanted, season 3

December 14th

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

Cuckoo, season 4

Dance & Sing with True: Songs

Fuller House, season 4

Inside the Real Narcos

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season 3

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

Roma

Sunderland Til I Die

The Fix

The Innocent Man

The Protector

Tidelands

Travelers, season 3

Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 8

December 16th

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway

The Theory of Everything

December 18th

Baki

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5

December 21st

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

7 Days Out

Back With the Ex

Bad Seeds

Bird Box

Derry Girls

Diablero

Greenleaf, season 3

LAST HOPE: Part 2

Perfume

Sirius the Jaeger

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

Tales by Light, season 3

The Casketeers

Wolf (BÖRÜ)

December 24th

Hi Score Girl

The Magicians, season 3

December 25th

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, season 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

December 26th

Alexa & Katie, season 2

YOU

December 28th

Instant Hotel

La noche de 12 años

Selection Day

When Angels Sleep

Yummy Mummies

December 30th

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

December 31st

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

December TBD

Watership Down: Limited Series

Leaving Netflix

December 1st

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellraiser

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Sons of Anarchy, seasons 1-7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

December 4th

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

December 7th

Trolls

December 10th

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

December 15th

Step Up 2: The Streets

December 16th

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

December 17th

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

December 19th

Ip Man: The Final Fight

December 20th

Disney’s Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

December 22nd

Spotlight

December 25th

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

December 31st

Troy

Coming to Amazon Prime Video

December 1st

A Clockwork Orange

A Fish Called Wanda

A Fistful of Dollars (Per un pugno di dollari)

All the President’s Men

Bad Girls from Mars

Because I Said So

Bestseller

Beverly Hills Vamp

Blue Hill Avenue

Boogie Nights

Bright Lights, Big City

Event Horizon

Gargoyle

Groundhog Day

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2

Hitman’s Run

King of the Mountain

Line of Duty

Livin’ by the Gun

Margin Call

Mars Attacks!

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Ordinary People

Promised Land

Silent Tongue

Sleepover

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Black Stallion

The Dark Crystal

The Firm

The Game

The Godson

The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Trucks

Ulee’s Gold

Valkyrie

War

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins

Wild Wild West

Windtalkers

December 5th

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 2

December 7th

Killers

Why Did I Get Married Too?

December 8th

Before I Fall

Collide

December 14th

LOL: Last One Laughing, season 1

December 15th

4 Blocks, season 2

Life of Crime, Mini-series

December 16th

Evan Almighty

December 19th

A Most Wanted Man

December 21st

Life Itself

Vanity Fair, season 1

December 25th

Iron Man 2

December 27th

Hereditary

December 28th

Niko and the Sword of Light, season 2

Coming to HBO Now

December 1st

An Innocent Man

The Best Man

The Book of Eli

Bootmen

Dave

Dawn of the Dead

George A Romero’s Land of the Dead

Get Him to the Greek

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

The Hangover

He’s Just Not That Into You

Inception

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists

The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island

The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock

The Land Before Time VII: Stone of Cold Fire

The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze

The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water

The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Light It Up

Lost River

Mi tesoro (aka My Treasure)

Rampage

Vida en Marte (aka Life on Mars)

December 2nd

Camping, season 1 finale

December 3rd

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland

December 4th

HBO First Look: Mortal Engines

December 6th

Traffik

December 7th

Ice Box

December 8th

Ready Player One

December 10th

Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists

My Brilliant Friend, season 1 finale

My True Brilliant Friend

December 11th

Momentum Generation

December 14th

Room 104, season 2 finale

December 14th

High & Mighty

December 14th

Vice, season 6 finale

December 15th

Blockers

December 15th

Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean

December 16th

Magnifica, season 3 finale

December 17th

Bleed Out

December 21st

En El Septimo Dia (aka On the Seventh Day)

December 22nd

Isle of Dogs

December 23rd

Sally4Ever, season 1 finale

December 29th

Life of the Party

Leaving HBO Now

December 16th

Wolves at the Door

December 23rd

All About Steve

Marmaduke

December 24th

Jennifer’s Body

December 26th

Whip It

December 31st