T-Mobile now supports eSIM for iOS

T-Mobile is now supporting eSIMs on Apple’s latest iPhones, letting them use two different phone numbers on one device, which is ideal for traveling abroad or balancing work and personal numbers.

You’ll have to install a new T-Mobile app in order to use the carrier on the eSIM inside the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Once you’re set up, you can select from one of three available plans:

T-Mobile ONE Prepaid with unlimited voice, text, and data for $70 for 30 days

Simply Prepaid with unlimited voice, text, and 10GB of LTE data for $40 for 30 days

Tourist Plan with 1,000 minutes of voice, unlimited text, and 2GB of LTE data for $30 for 21 days

The company says the service is designed for international visitors, although existing T-Mobile customers can also use the app to select a prepaid option.

AT&T was the first major carrier to support eSIM on the iPhone, rolling the feature out earlier this month. Verizon followed shortly thereafter.

Your phone needs to be running iOS 12.1.1 to use the eSIM on any of these carriers. If you need a guide, you can check our setup instructions out here.

Correction 12/17, 3:50 PM ET: A previous press release listed the Tourist Plan as having unlimited voice, but that’s not the case. It has 1,000 minutes. The article has been updated to reflect this change.