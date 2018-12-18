The best of 2018 in entertainment and pop culture

With 2018 coming to a close, we’re taking stock of what we loved and hated in 2018, what we want other people to remember and what we really want to forget. It’s year-end list-making time, and this is our look back on the season.
Dec 13, 2018, 10:00am EST
December 18
The 10 best documentaries of 2018
And where to stream them right now
December 18
The year in Fortnite
From Drake to the World Cup
December 18
Why Beat Saber is my game of the year
Star Wars meets Guitar Hero in VR
December 17
The 15 best video games of 2018
It was a good year
December 14
The 12 best overlooked TV shows of 2018
The greatest things you’re missing in an overstuffed age of peak TV
December 13
The 20 best TV series of 2018
From Netflix to networks, the year’s most original, dynamic, creative shows
December 13
The 10 best comics of 2018
A comics retailer and writer picks the can’t-miss books of the last year