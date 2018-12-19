Apple TV’s first ‘zero sign-in’ partner delays feature until 2019

Alongside Dolby Atmos support, “zero sign-on” was announced as one of Apple TV’s big new features for 2018, and the cable provider Charter Spectrum was set to be the first to offer it. However, in September tvOS 12 came and went without any sign of either Charter Spectrum’s app, or the feature that was set to launch with it. Now, AppleInsider notes that Apple’s site has been updated to remove a sentence that said that the app would be coming “later this year.”

Instead, the Apple TV 4K page now says that the app is “coming soon.” Previous rumors had suggested that it had been expected to launch in early December, but now it looks like we’ll have to wait until next year for the debut of the new feature.

Zero sign-on was announced by Apple during its WWDC 2018 keynote as a means to simplify the process of logging into cable TV apps. Rather than having to remember a username and password, the new system — when it launches at least — will be able to detect when you’re connected to your cable provider’s broadband network, and sign you in automatically. Apple previously attempted to simplify this process with “single sign-on,” which shared your login credentials between your Apple devices so you only had to enter them once.