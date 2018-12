It’s been quite a long year. Aside from all of the various world events that have happened, there’s also been a lot of... stuff released. And we’ve reviewed almost all of it. New phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, cars, gaming PCs... you name it, we’ve probably reviewed it.

So for our end of the year round up, we decided to forego the traditional categorical rankings and instead tell you about our favorite gadgets of the year. These aren’t the best gadgets, these are our favorites. Enjoy!