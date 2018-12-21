Apple’s latest government transparency report came with a slick new website

Apple has launched a slick new website that makes it a lot easier to sort through the info it publicly discloses about government data requests, bringing a sharp and engaging design to a matter that had previously been handled by a dull list of PDF links. As spotted by MacRumors, the new site went live alongside Apple’s most recent data disclosure, covering the last six months.

The new site allows you to scroll through data requests country by country, so you can see how many requests for information Andorra, for example, has made versus the United States. The requests are broken down into four categories — requests associated with specific device IDs, financial identifiers, Apple accounts, and emergencies.

Clicking on each country takes you to a country specific page, complete with interactive graphs that feel just a touch too whimsical for disclosing government wiretap subpoenas. The new format is also available for older data, so you’ll be able to see reports going back to 2013 in the more visually appealing style, too.

Still, making it easier to go through data on a country-by-country basis is valuable, and Apple is continues to offer the data in its old PDF and .csv file formats, so it’s not like we’re losing anything here. And jokes aside, making this sort of data more accessible to customers can only be a good thing as our phones hold more and more of our personal data.