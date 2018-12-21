DC Universe’s Doom Patrol arrives on February 15th

With DC Universe’s Titans ending its first season today, DC has announced that its next live-action television show Doom Patrol will hit its streaming service on February 15th. The announcement came with a brief trailer that introduced the show’s main characters.

The series is another live-action take on a classic superhero group, which was introduced midway through Titans earlier this fall. The cast of misfit characters includes Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Cyborg (Jovian Wade), Robotman (Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan), Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk), Negative Man (Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk), and The Chief (Timothy Dalton.) The series will follow the team, each of whom has acquired special powers and has faced alienation from society as a result. Assembled by Cyborg, they will find themselves “in a place they never expected to be,” with a “mission hard to refuse.” The group first appeared in comics in 1963 in the My Greatest Adventure comic title, and has featured a rotating lineup since.

The streaming service launched earlier this year, designed as a one-stop-shop for all things DC: comics, an archive of films and televisions shows, and its own slate of original programming. Those original shows include Titans and Doom Patrol, as well as adaptations of Swamp Thing (expected around June) and Stargirl (expected in August). Alongside those live action shows are a pair of animated series — Harley Quinn, and Young Justice: Outsiders (which begins streaming on January 4th) — as well as a daily talk show, DC Daily. The push into original content seems to have paid off: at New York Comic Con, DC announced that it had renewed Titans for a second season.